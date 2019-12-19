(Clarinda) -- The Red Oak girls and boys bowling teams were both winners over Clarinda on Thursday.
GIRLS RECAP
Red Oak finished with 2311 pins to Clarinda’s 1886. Carrington Meek led the charge for the Tigers with a 344 series, including a 186 and a 158.
Other scores from Red Oak came from Lilian Johnson (31), Calista Anderson (307), Emily Berkey (278) and Ashley Wilkins (239).
Clarinda’s top series came from Allyson Johnson, who had a 272 series. Myariah Sullivan (260), Aziah Smalley (258), Gabby Searl (224) and Alea VanVactor (192) rounded out the scoring.
Red Oak had an 827 and Clarinda finished with a 680 in the Baker series.
BOYS RECAP
Red Oak’s boys finished with 2753 pins to Clarinda’s 2552. The Tigers are led by Derek Baucom’s 403 behind a 224 game two.
Red Oak also got a 388 from Kyle Berkey, a 375 from Noah Westerlund, a 346 from Corbin Wolfe and a 324 from Caden Hall. The Tigers finished with a 917 Baker series, led by a high game of 200.
Clarinda’s Preston Runyon had a 392 series behind a 191 and a 201. Parker Rock had a 375 while Xander Puled had a 342, Payton Runyon added a 332 and Rhyn Walters finished with a 307. The Cardinals had an 804 Baker series to finish with a combined pin total of 2552.
