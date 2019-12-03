(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak boys posted a 1-20 record last season but seem poised to grow and build off last year's experiences. After a long offseason, their first chance will come tonight against Clarinda on KMA-FM 99.1.
"The record wasn't where we wanted it last year," Red Oak Coach Dan Pollock told KMA Sports, "but we had a good group of seniors that were good instruments for showing the younger guys how important team was."
Red Oak's top four scorers from a year ago have graduated, but Coach Pollock feels the playing time many underclassmen received will be beneficial to them this season.
"We got a chance to some of those younger guys in. It's not going to be brand new to them, hopefully, we can build off those experiences," Pollock said.
Pollock expects the bulk of his team's production to come from Baylor Bergren, Garrett Couse, and Jacob Athen.
With a lot of question marks in the lineup, Pollock's goals for the season and expectations are honest.
"We are really just focused on continued improvement, being ready for the team in front of us and trying to be playing our best basketball come playoff time," Pollock said.
The first test for Red Oak comes tonight when they host Clarinda.
"It's always great to get a real game going. You get a couple weeks practice and the guys are kind of sick of each other, so it's always fun," Pollock said.
Brent Barnett will be in Red Oak with the call on KMA-FM 99.1 Girls action is slated to begin at 6 p.m. with boys action to follow. The complete interview with Coach Pollock can be heard below.