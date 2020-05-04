(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak boys tennis squad was set on improving from last year's 4-6 season. Unfortunately, that opportunity will have to wait until next year.
"It's a tough thing," Coach Tristin Johnson said. "They put in so much time and energy. They look forward to each and every year. With nothing they've done wrong, or anything they can control, their season gets taken away."
Red Oak tennis players have the opportunity to essentially play tennis year-round at the YMCA, something they had been taking advantage.
"They were just continuing to do what they usually do," Johnson said. "We sent them stuff to keep them updated, but with tennis they just gotta get out and play."
Last year, the Tigers went 4-6 in dual action, tallying victories over Southwest Valley, Glenwood, Shenandoah and Harlan.
"A lot of our younger guys have improved a lot over the past two years," Johnson said. "They were looking good and looking to be ready. I was really looking forward to being able to see that improvement this year."
The Tigers graduated their No. 1 and 2 players from last year, Garrett Rolenc and Carter Bruce, but Johnson expected Jake Echternach and Alex Wingert to slide in and fill the voids left by Rolenc and Bruce.
"You can't say much bad about them," Johnson said. "They're great kids. They would have stepped up and replaced our number one and two from last year."
The bulk of Echternach's successes have come in doubles action, however, Johnson feels he was poised to make strides in singles action.
"He does well when he plays doubles," Johnson said. "I was hoping to see him do well in singles this year and saying 'hey, I'm the number one guy, I've got to help my team out as much as I can.' I was looking forward to that."
Wingert has been a lifetime tennis player, who has lived on his power.
"Sometimes he tries to overpower it sometimes," Johnson said. "We worked on learning how to play shots and being in the right spot when the kid returns it. I was really looking to see his footwork get to the next level and see what he's done."
Seniors Jacob Athen and Carson Jansky were also primed to build off their junior campaigns.
If a season would have taken place, the Tigers would have been focused on continuing individual improvement more than team goals.
"As a team we still would have been a little down compared to some of the teams we face on a nightly basis," Johnson said. "A lot of it would have been individual goals. It just would have been them saying what can I do to help my team?"
The complete interview with Coach Johnson can be heard below.