(Red Oak) -- For the 15th time in school history, Red Oak volleyball is set to play in Cedar Rapids and the state tournament.
The third-seeded Tigers (33-6) open the state tournament against Nevada (33-9) on Wednesday at Noon on KMA-FM 99.1.
“I think this entire team just trusted in the process,” Coach Angie Montgomery told KMA Sports. “They had success when they were younger – in middle school – and several players were on the 2017 state team. I just think this team has felt different since the beginning of summer workouts.”
Coach Montgomery’s Tigers fell short in a regional final last season, so it’s been a goal since that day to get the program back to state.
“We knew we were dealing with something special,” she said. “Their camaraderie has been a difference maker for us this year. We knew all along what we had, but we knew we had to really get down to business and figure out the little things and details that would take us far.”
This year’s Tiger offense leans on the senior duo of Sophie Walker and Chloe Johnson, who are averaging 3.95 and 3.85 kills per set, respectively. Sophomore Lexi Johnson is at 2.39 kills per set, and senior Allie West is averaging 1.11.
Red Oak has used three setters this year with all three – juniors Abbey Jones and Chloe DeVries and senior Ellie Rengstorf – averaging over four assists per set. Walker, both Johnsons, West and Jones average over two digs per set while Lexi Johnson (65 blocks), West (53) and Walker (51) are all above 50 swats on the year.
“This group has had little goals all season long,” Montgomery said. “We took a lot of trips together this summer, and we had a lot of car time to just talk. One of their first goals was to win a conference championship.”
The Tigers lost just once in the league – to Kuemper – and shared the Hawkeye Ten title with Kuemper and Lewis Central. It was the first conference volleyball championship of any kind since 2005.
For their next goal, Red Oak was hoping to compete for a “green banner” or another trip to Cedar Rapids. And now for the next goal.
“We are extremely happy to be there,” Montgomery said, “but that isn’t the end goal for us.”
First up for the Tigers is sixth-seeded Nevada (33-9). The Cubs are led by senior Drake commit Kacie Rewerts – a 6-foot-2 outside hitter with 4.47 kills per set. Sydney Mosinski and Hannah Thomsen – both juniors – are averaging 2.29 and 2.12 kills per set.
“No disrespect meant to them, but they’re no different than what we’ve seen in the Hawkeye Ten Conference,” Montgomery said. “I cannot stress enough how awesome it is to be involved in our conference that is sending four teams to the state tournament.
“Night in and night out – we had almost half of our teams ranked at some point this season. The message to the girls was that we’ve played some big outside hitters in our conference, and we can play defense against those people. We feel confident that this is normal business, and we’re going to go play like it’s any other game for us.”
Also in the Class 3A field, fellow tri-conference champion Kuemper Catholic is the No. 2 seed and will play Unity Christian at 10:00 AM. No. 1 Davenport Assumption meets No. 8 Union, and No. 4 West Liberty takes on No. 5 Mount Vernon in the top half of the bracket.
“I really believe (3A) is wide open,” Coach Montgomery said. “All through the year, the changing number one almost every week. There’s a lot of talent at the state tournament in 3A, and there’s not just one team everybody looks at to say they’re the team to beat.
“I think all eight of us are (capable), and there’s no reason that can’t be us playing on Friday afternoon. These girls are focused on that. They’re focused on one game at a time, but they’re also focused on more than just being happy to be there.”
Listen to play-by-play of Red Oak/Nevada on KMA-FM 99.1 at 12:00 PM on Wednesday. Hear the full interview with Coach Montgomery below.