(Atlantic) -- Four years after not having any, the Red Oak Tigers will have a strong presence in Des Moines next week and also now own a new banner to hang into their new gym.
The Tigers took care of business Saturday, scoring 98 points, advancing four to state and claiming three individual championships en route to the Tigers' first district title in program history.
"We've become known for wrestling in Red Oak," senior Justin McCunn said after his 160-pound championship. "We've become a team you expect to do well and we expect to do well. It's an accumulation of all the hard work we've put in."
McCunn, Johnathon Erp (120) and Carter Maynes (195) advance with district championships while senior Bruce Lukehart (170) took second to ensure his career ends at the Wells Fargo Arena.
"It means a lot, I've been working hard to get there," Lukehart said.
Erp's district title came after a wild semifinal victory over 2A No. 5 ranked Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic), where Erp pinned Schmitz despite trailing. Maynes' championship also made a statement: avenging a prior loss to Creston-OM's Sam Chapman.
Winterset finished second with 86 points and qualified for a tournament-best five wrestlers for state: Bryce Hatten (132), Kruise Kiburz (138), Jack West (145), Tyler Brown (152) and Brady Barringer (160).
Atlantic-CAM entertained their home crowd with four state qualifiers. Aybren Moore (113) and Joe Weaver (126) were district champions while Easton O'Brien (106) and Cale Roller (285) qualified as runner-ups. Weaver's district title came after he avenged two of his losses suffered at Hawkeye Ten Tournament: a victory over Harlan's Ethan Lemon in the semis and a win over Dawson Bond (Red Oak) in the finals to punch his ticket to Des Moines.
"Lemon's really tough, so I just wrestled smart and didn't try anything dumb," Weaver said. "I was just able to get to my shots. Last time I wrestled Bond, I didn't do that."
Creston-OM finished fourth in the team standings and qualified two for districts: Chapman and 182-pound champion Jackson Kinsella.
Harlan qualified three wrestlers for state and received a district title from Carter Bendorf at 170 pounds.
"I've been working for this for four years, It feels pretty good," Bendorf said.
Teammates Lemon and Jesse Schwery will join Bendorf at state after taking home runner-up finishes at 126 and 220 pounds.
Clarinda will have two wrestlers in Des Moines next weekend. Junior Crew Howard stayed undefeated on the season with a dominant championship at 220 pounds while Kale Downey took home runner-up honors at 132 to punch his ticket.
"This is the first time, two years in a row I was at districts and didn't make it," Howard said. "It feels good to finally punch my ticket."
Kuemper Catholic's Benjamin Schmitz and Shea Parkis also qualified with runner-up performances at 120 and 138 respectively. Glenwood's lone state qualifier came at 182 pounds with Mitch Mayberry, who finished second.
All participants in the Class 2A State Wrestling Tournament will begin first round action Thursday at 1:30. KMA Sports will have updates throughout the week on air, and on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. All of Saturday's state wrestling action can be heard on KMA 960.
Complete team scores, state qualifiers and interviews with Bendorf, Weaver, Howard, Lukehart and McCunn can be viewed below.
TEAM SCORES
1. Red Oak (98)
2. Winterset (86)
3. Atlantic-CAM (75)
4. Creston-OM (50)
5. Harlan (49)
6. Glenwood (44)
7. Clarinda (41)
8. Greene County (40)
9. Kuemper Catholic (33)
10. Panorama (33)
11. ADM (19)
12. Southwest Iowa (10)
STATE QUALIFIERS
106: 1st. McKinley Robbins (Greene County); 2nd. Easton O'Brien (Atlantic-CAM)
113: 1st. Aybren Moore (Atlantic-CAM); 2nd. Brenner Gallagher (Greene County)
120: 1st. Johnathon Erp (Red Oak); 2nd. Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic)
126: 1st. Joe Weaver (Atlantic-CAM); 2nd. Ethan Lemon (Harlan)
132: 1st. Bryce Hatten (Winterset); 2nd. Kale Downey (Clarinda)
138: 1st. Kruise Kiburz (Winterset); 2nd. Shea Parkis (Kuemper Catholic)
145: 1st. Jack West (Winterset); 2nd. Emry Colby (Panorama)
152: 1st. Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama); 2nd. Tyler Brown (Winterset)
160: 1st. Justin McCunn (Red Oak); 2nd. Brady Barringer (Winterset)
170: 1st. Carter Bendorf (Harlan); 2nd. Bruce Lukehart (Red Oak)
182: 1st. Jackson Kinsella (Creston-OM); 2nd. Mitch Mayberry (Glenwood)
195: 1st. Carter Maynes (Red Oak); 2nd. Sam Chapman (Creston-OM)
220: 1st. Crew Howard (Clarinda); 2nd. Jesse Schwery (Harlan)
285: 1st: Kaden Sutton (ADM); 2nd. Cale Roller (Atlantic-CAM)