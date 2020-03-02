(Des Moines) -- Last year’s state runner-up looks primed for another deep run. Fifth-seeded North Polk (20-5) shot 10/14 from 3 and rolled to a 68-40 3A quarterfinal win over Red Oak (21-4) on Monday evening in Des Moines.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Maggie Phipps made all five of her 3-point attempts and scored 27 points while Jaedon Murphy added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Lucy Schaffer put in 11 points.
“North Polk was preseason (No. 2) for a reason,” Coach Maddie Gelber said. “It’s going to be hard against anybody when they shoot the way they shot tonight.”
The Comets (20-5), which lost in last year’s 3A final to Center Point-Urbana, jumped out to a 20-10 advantage after one and only extended it through the rest of the contest. In the first half, the Tigers were hurt by the offensive rebound, as North Polk scored 11 second-chance points.
In the second half, it was everything. North Polk shot 11 for 19 from the field in the final 16 minutes, including 6 out of 7 from deep to end the Red Oak season.
“I think it’s pretty tough to beat a team when they’re shooting like that,” senior Sophie Walker said. “Offensively, we couldn’t really get things going. We start kind of slow and kind of cold.”
The Tigers shot just 31.4 percent from the field and 4 out of 20 from deep. They also turned it over an uncharacteristic 16 times in the final game for seniors Chloe Johnson, Kyndal Kells, Libby Mensen, Haley Plambeck, Ellie Rengstorf, Walker and Allie West. That’s a group that qualified for two state tournaments and won 78 total games the last four years.
“It’s been awesome,” Walker said. “Every practice, we have so much fun. People falling all over the floors. We’re a pretty clumsy team. So much fun together in the summer and working out. We’re each other’s best friends.”
Chloe Johnson led the Tigers with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting from the field. She also added five rebounds and a team-high three steals. Walker put in 12 points, added a team-high six rebounds, passed out three assists and nabbed two steals.
Despite the loss, Red Oak can claim one of their finest seasons in school history with 21 wins, a fifth state tournament appearance and plenty of memories.
“Red Oak is one of the greatest communities,” Rengstorf said. “They always show up and give us so much support. Everyone has pushed me to be the best version, and we all push each other every day. We’ve learned so much from one another.”
“The kids have a lot to be proud of,” Gelber added. “There’s only eight teams in 3A that get to end their season here, and we were fortunate to be one of them.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Gelber, Walker and Rengstorf below.