(Red Oak) — The Red Oak girls and Atlantic boys both coasted to wins Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Red Oak 66 Atlantic 31
Red Oak jumped out to an early lead and used a big run early in the second to pull away for the win.
The Tigers scored the first six points of the game and then traded buckets to take a 14-7 lead after one. Red Oak’s defense would stiffen, creating several turnovers at the end of the first and through the mid-point of the second quarter. The Tigers went on a 16-2 run that would put the game out of reach and led 31-14 at the break.
In the third quarter, both teams played nearly even, but a short 6-0 Tiger run would put them in front 51-28. In the fourth, it was all Red Oak, as the Tigers outscored Atlantic 15-3 to close out the game.
“I thought we played well,” said Red Oak Head Coach Maddie Gelber. “We started a little slow. We’ll take half the blame for that, but give Atlantic credit too; they started great. We did what we needed to do.”
Red Oak was led by 17 points and 10 rebounds from Chloe Johnson, despite missing a significant portion in the first half with foul trouble. Alllie West hit three three-pointers and scored 15, while Sophie Walker had 11. Kyndal Kills came off the bench and scored six points and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
After the contest, KMA Sports talked with Johnson and Gelber in a video you can view below.
Atlantic was led by 10 points from Taylor McCreedy. The Trojans’ leading scorers — Haley Rasmussen and McKenzie Waters — were held to nine total points, nearly 21 below their season average.
BOYS: Atlantic 63 Red Oak 40
Atlantic used strong defense and a balanced attack to score a win Tuesday.
Both teams started slow, as Atlantic led 3-1 halfway through the first quarter, before closing the frame on an 8-2 run. The pace picked up in the second and third quarters, with Atlantic outscoring Red Oak 17-15 in the second and 20-11 in the third.
After weathering a brief run from the Tigers in the third, Atlantic leaned on its half-court man-to-man defense to widen its lead through the night and pull away for the win.
“I thought our defense was phenomenal, especially in the first half,” said Head Coach Jeff Ebling. “I thought we rebounded extremely well. When you can limit them to one shot and done and we can get out and going offensively, we never really looked back after that point.”
Nile Petersen led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Skyler Handlos returned to the lineup after missing all of last week with an illness to score 13 points, while Craig Alan Becker added 10 points and five rebounds.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Ebling in a video you can view below.
Red Oak was paced by 13 points and five rebounds from Ryan Johnson. Bradley Sifford added 11 points.