(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak girls basketball team will make their fifth state tournament appearance on Monday evening.
The fourth-seeded and fourth-ranked Tigers (21-3) ended a 90-year drought in 2013. Since then, they’ve been in the mix for state trips each year, qualifying again in 2015 and 2018 prior to this season.
“We’re obviously happy to go, but we’re not just satisfied to go,” Red Oak Head Coach Maddie Gelber said following their regional final win over Creston.
That seems to be the prevailing thought among the team. Many of these athletes in the senior class – namely Chloe Johnson, Ellie Rengstorf, Sophie Walker and Allie West – have been to multiple state tournaments in multiple sports.
“This group proved to themselves at state volleyball they’re capable of winning a state championship,” Gelber said. “Once you get to the final eight, every team is going to be really good, but if we play the way we want to play, we’ll be in every game.”
Their first game comes Monday night on KMA-FM 99.1 against fifth-seeded North Polk (19-5). The Comets are making their third consecutive trip to state and fifth overall. They finished as runner-up a year ago.
Junior Maggie Phipps leads four players in double figures with 16.1 points per game. Much of her success has come on the perimeter where she has hit a team-best 56 3-pointers. Senior Jaedon Murphy (13.2 PPG), sophomore Lucy Schaffer (10.8 PPG) and freshman Makayla Boatman (10.3 PPG) are also in double figures on average this season.
Junior Hannah Foster leads the team with 84 assists while six different players have at least 31 steals. The 5-foot-11 Murphy also leads the team with 6.8 rebounds per game and 44 blocks.
Red Oak also brings plenty of balance to the floor. Walker is averaging 14.8 points per game while Chloe Johnson is at 14.4 and Rengstorf puts in 13.3 on average. Sophomore Lexi Johnson (8.7 PPG) and West (7.2 PPG) are also key players in the rotation.
Senior Kyndal Kells (4.1 PPG) has been in the starting lineup down the stretch with Walker nursing an ankle injury. However, Walker returned to floor in a reserve role in their regional final win over Creston.
“I think it was a big lift,” Coach Gelber said. “It was just a big lift to have her back in practice. She had five or six points (against Creston), but she was much bigger than that. She brings a sense of calm to the team.”
Junior Chloe DeVries (4.8 PPG) and senior Libby Mensen (2.4 PPG) have provided depth in the Tigers lineup.
While the trips to state are the new normal for the Red Oak girls program, there’s still a little bit of history out there. The Tigers have not won a game at the state tournament. Still, they’re not just shooting for one.
“We want to win it all,” Walker said. “We did what we had to do at the end of the regular season to get a high seed, and we have a shot to win it all. That’s been our goal all season.”
Listen to the Red Oak/North Polk game Monday evening at 6:45 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
View video interviews with members of the Red Oak team and Coach Gelber from their regional wins over Shenandoah, Atlantic and Creston below.