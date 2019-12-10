(Shenandoah) — Red Oak swept Shenandoah in a Hawkeye Ten doubleheader Tuesday night, using strong defense to coast in the girls game and a few clutch shots down the stretch to hold on in the boys game.
BOYS: Red Oak 67 Shenandoah 64
Shenandoah made it interesting late, but Red Oak had just enough answers to hold off the Mustangs for their first win of the season.
The Tigers led by as many as nine in the first half, but Shenandoah stormed back several time to make it a 37-31 halftime game. Red Oak gave itself some distance in the third, outscoring Shenandoah 23-13 to go up 60-44 after three.
In the fourth, the Mustangs scored the first seven and held Red Oak scoreless for more than four minutes to start the frame. With Red Oak leading 63-53, Braden Knight canned a three and then Brody Owen came off the bench and hit a three to cut the lead to 63-59. Bradley Sifford made two free throws for the Tigers, but Kyle Cerven answered with a three to trim the lead to 65-62. Following a Red Oak timeout on the inbounds, Baylor Bergren knocked down two free throws to ice the game.
"I definitely feel good about the way we played," said Head Coach Dan Pollock. "We knew it was going to be a fight. We had them down early and they didn't go away. That fourth quarter was tough. We learned how to play hard consistently and tonight was the first chance that we've had to finish. I was really proud of them finding a way to finish."
Garrett Couse led the way for the Tigers with 21 points, including five three-point makes. Kobe Johnson finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to collect a double-double. Jacob Athen scored nine off the bench, while Bergren finished with eight points and eight assists.
For a team that features just one senior and seven freshmen or sophomores, Pollock was proud of his team’s ability to finish through some adversity.
"It's new, especially at the varsity level," said Pollock. "We've got a bunch of sophomores. They've done it as younger kids, but to do it on this stage is something new. We just had faith in them as coaches and they had faith in each other. That goes a long ways. We had some tough turnovers and it would have been easy to drop our heads and let it get away from us, but we stayed together and knocked down some big free throws."
Full video interviews with Johnson, Couse and Pollock can be found below.
Shenandoah was led by 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals from Cerven. Conner Birt added 13 points, while Knight finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.
GIRLS: Red Oak 57 Shenandoah 24
The Red Oak defense didn’t surrender more than seven points in any quarter and nabbed 20 steals in a 57-24 conference win over Shenandoah.
The Tigers raced out to a 21-7 lead after one and a 37-13 lead at the halftime break, before coasting to a running-clock win in the second half. In addition to racking up 20 steals, Red Oak held Shenandoah to just nine made field goals and one made three-pointer.
"We've been putting a big emphasis on (defense), both in our 1-3-1 and our man press," said Head Coach Maddie Gelber. "We didn't get to our zone press tonight and that's alright, but we really put a big focus on being up in people's shorts all year long and pushing them off the three-point line."
Leading scorer Chloe Johnson was held to just five points, but Sophie Walker excelled with 24 points, six rebounds and five steals. Ellie Rengstorf added a 19-point, four-steal effort.
Full interviews with Walker and Gelber can be found below.
Shenandoah was led by Ava Wolf, who recorded 10 points and eight rebounds. Lydia Morales-Llan added five points off the bench.