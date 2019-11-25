(Red Oak) -- The first of what will likely be many Red Oak girls' basketball victories in their new gym was a dominant one. The 3A No. 5 and KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 3 ranked Tigers took care of 2A No. 10 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 3 Mount Ayr with a 71-41 victory Monday night on KMA 960.
"Really nothing else I could ask for out of the girls tonight," Red Oak Coach Maddie Gelber told KMA Sports, "The kids played hard and made unselfish plays. This is a great place to start from and build."
Red Oak's victory was in large part to a pair of runs that totaled a 25-0 span The first run---a 15 point spurt-- turned an 8-8 tie midway through the first quarter into a 23-8 lead after one frame. The Tigers also started the second half with a 10-0 clip to extend the lead to 50-22, essentially securing the victory.
"We talk a lot about runs in the game of basketball. They happen for both sides. Those really, really turned the tide for us," Gelber said.
Red Oak's efficient offense was led by Chloe Johnson's game-high 16 points.
"We just knew that we had to attack the gaps and get it down low," Johnson told KMA Sports.
Red Oak's offense relied on more than just Chloe, though. Her sister Lexi pitched in 11 points, Chloe Devries buried four triples for 12 points, Sophie Walker tallied nine points and eight boards. Ellie Rengstorf managed eight points and Allie West contributed seven points and six rebounds in the victory.
"We are a legitimate eight or nine kids deep that can come off the bench and points on the board and we definitely showed that tonight," Gelber said.
Defensively, Red Oak pressured Mount Ayr throughout the night and didn't allow the Raiderettes to take many high-percentage shots.
"We've talked a lot about being a very in-your-face defensive team," Gelber said "We did not do a great job of that last season and that kind of held us back, so that's been a vocal point since day one. I was pleasantly surprised."
Mount Ayr was led in the defeat by Maddie Stewart's 12 points, Sam Stewart added eight points and Rachel Sobotka chipped in eight points, too. Mount Ayr (0-1) will next be in action December 6th at Southwest Valley.
Red Oak (1-0) will host Clarinda next Tuesday on KMA-FM 99.1 Complete video interviews with Chloe Johnson and Coach Gelber can be viewed below.