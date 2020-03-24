(Red Oak) -- Whenever the track season begins, the Red Oak girls will return a strong core, however, they might be back to square one due to the mandatory four-week suspension of high school athletics due to concerns over COVID-19.
The suspension of the season took place in the heart of the track preseason.
"I've been sending workouts to remind and they've just got to do them when they can. Hopefully, they'll get them done," Coach Curt Adams said. "We'll just have to wait and see what we have when we can get back at it. This is going to be interesting. I'm certain that they'll be some girls that will continue to train and I know they'll be some that it'll be like starting over."
Last year, the Tigers qualified two relays for the state meet. The quartet of Ellie Rengstorf, Araina Brummett, Ashlynn Bentley and Sophie Walker qualified in both the distance medley and sprint medleys. All four runners return to this year's squad.
"We still love those relays," Adams said, "And we've got most the relay teams coming back, so we're going to concentrate on seeing what combinations work the best.
Junior Alexa McCunn is coming off a strong cross country season and is looking to make some noise in track's longest event.
"She wants to focus on the 3000," Adams said of McCunn. "Last year, we used her in all sorts of things."
Adams also expects sophomores Delaney Hall, Aedynn Graham and Kamryn Bass as well as junior Chloe Devries to be mainstays in the lineup this year, too.
This year, Adams is hopeful that his team can continue to improve throughout the season while concluding it with a presence at the state meet
"We're all about getting better every day and just improving throughout the season," Adams said. "It's all about getting back to the blue oval and having a presence at the state meet. Our strongest areas of that are relays, see if we can't get some individuals running at the state meet. We'd like to be running at that meet in May."
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have suspended all spring sports until at least April 13th. Red Oak's first meet after the 13th is the Fillie Relays in Shenandoah April 16th.
The complete interview with Coach Adams can be heard below.