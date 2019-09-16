(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team has a tough battle Friday night when they welcome KMAland No. 1 Treynor to town.
The Tigers (0-3) are hoping to get in the win column after coming up just short in last week's 34-27 loss to Clarke. Red Oak head coach Ryan Gelber tells KMA Sports he saw a lot of improvement from his team in the week three game.
"I think our response was pretty good after losing two weeks in a row," Gelber said. "It's easy to get down on yourself and get frustrated, but I thought the guys came to practice last week with a great mentality. They were very receptive to our changes in positions and stuff like that."
In last week's loss, senior Jake Echternach had a solid night on the ground as he carried the ball just seven times for 106 yards with a rushing touchdown. He averaged over 15 yards per carry.
"Jake is easily one of our better athletes," Gelber said. "We are really proud and pleased with the way he's stepped up and taken care of his business. We're going to try to use him as much as possible. He showed some good running abilities the other night and some abilities to make guys miss, which we were really pleased with."
Coach Gelber's squad now turns their attention to Treynor, a team that is off to a 3-0 start and is the top ranked team in the latest KMAland A/1A/2A Power Rankings. The Cardinals took care of business in a 49-20 homecoming win over Shenandoah last week.
"Their record speaks for itself," Gelber said. "They put up a ton of numbers and score a lot of points. We have been very impressed by Treynor. They have a handful of guys who can make plays. They can throw, catch, and run the ball. They pursue on defense very quickly. They have some good size too. They have a couple guys at 250 pounds and over. We have to do a really good job this week of reading our keys and staying assignment sound."
Treynor senior quarterback Jake Fisher has had an impressive start to the 2019 season as he leads the team with 543 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground. He averages over 10 yards a carry. In the backfield, fullback Chase Reber has carried the ball 40 times for 301 yards and one touchdown, while Jack Tiarks has 282 rushing yards with five scores.
KMA Reporter Keith Christensen will have provide live reports from Red Oak Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.