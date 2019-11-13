(Cedar Rapids) -- The rematch is set.
All the way back on September 5th — during the first full week of the regular season — Kuemper won a five-set classic with Red Oak. On Thursday afternoon at 2:00 — in a 3A state semifinal — they will meet again.
The No. 3 seeded Tigers (34-6) and second-seeded Knights (36-4) both advanced with quarterfinal wins on Wednesday. One had to work a little harder than the other, but both wins were well-earned in a predictably tight Class 3A.
Moments after Kuemper finished off Unity Christian in a matchup of 2018 finalists, Red Oak took the floor, stormed back from an eight-point first set deficit and later cruised to a sweep of Nevada (26-25, 25-15, 25-19).
“I thought we played great,” Tigers senior Chloe Johnson said. “We were very well-rounded. Everyone was getting kills, we were scrappy and never gave up on balls.”
Early on, the defense kept Red Oak within striking distance, but a 5-0 streak and a 6-0 run pushed Nevada to an 18-10 advantage. The lead was 21-14 before Sophie Walker stepped to the service line and helped run off seven straight points.
The Cubs, which never took a timeout during the 7-0 run, did score the next point and even had a set point at 24-23. However, Lexi Johnson and Walker landed in kills, and a Nevada error gave Red Oak the set and momentum they needed.
“We just settled down,” Coach Angie Montgomery said. “We got a couple big blocks outside, and then you started to see them relax. It’s a big stage, and we told them things will go wrong. The mark of a good team is a team that can come together, and stay with it.”
Red Oak stayed with it, all right. They put together an 8-0 run to take a 17-7 advantage in set two, cruising behind six Lexi Johnson winners. The third saw the Tigers score 13 of the first 16, including four kills by Walker and two from Chloe Johnson.
While Nevada did work their way back within four late, the Tigers got a kill from Lexi Johnson and then finished the match on an error by the Cubs to advance to their first semifinal since 2014.
“We have big goals for this state tournament,” Walker said. “We’re one step closer.”
Walker had a team-high 14 kills, 14 digs and hit .300 efficiency for the match, but it was Lexi Johnson - a sophomore making her state debut - that put together the line of the afternoon. Johnson had 10 kills on 19 swings, hit .474 efficiency, added a team-best 17 digs and pitched in three blocks.
Chloe Johnson had nine kills and eight digs while Allie West added four winners and Tory Carrick had three. Red Oak’s trio of setters all had double digit assists with Ellie Rengstorf’s 12 narrowly topping Abbey Jones’ 11 and Chloe DeVries’ 10.
While the Tigers offense eventually found its rhythm, the defense was the aspect of the game that kept them alive while they searched for the offensive consistency. Red Oak held Nevada to just .034 hitting efficiency and forced 24 Cubs errors.
“We knew we had the offensive weapons coming back this year,” Coach Montgomery said. “(Defense) was the one thing we had to fine tune. We worked really hard on defense to be one of those scrappy teams. Defensively, that’s what got us back in the game.”
Now, Red Oak will take that defense into their second state semifinal in six years. And they will face the familiar foe that is Kuemper. View video interviews with Coach Montgomery, Walker and Chloe Johnson below.
The defending champions of 3A had their own streaks of dominance, but Unity Christian - the 2A runner-up last season - pushed them deep into the fourth set in what turned out to be a 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 30-28 victory.
“We knew coming in that Unity was a good team,” Coach Keith Stickrod said. “We knew it was going to be tough. It was fantastic volleyball, and I thought the girls played very well.”
For the first two sets, it appeared Kuemper would make quick work of Unity Christian, at the state tournament for a 20th time. Coach Stickrod’s team rolled in the first, getting nine kills from senior Kara Peter in the frame.
The second set was much tighter, with the two teams sharing 12 ties. The last of those ties came at 23 apiece right before Kuemper’s Anna Niehaus curled in a winner for point 24 and then slammed one down the line for the 25th.
Unity answered by scoring 14 of the first 21 in set three and led by as many as nine before Kuemper made a late run to within two. Unity Christian, though, presented a brick wall to the Kuemper offense and finished the set with their seventh block of the stanza.
In the fourth, Unity jumped out to another lead and held five set points. Peter quickly fought them off with four straight kills and got the benefit of a Unity error to tie at 24. Unity had three other set points, but Peter landed in kills for points 25, 27 and 28 before Niehaus capitalized on Kuemper’s second match point with her 20th kill of the afternoon.
“I was definitely asking (for the ball),” Peter said of her hot stretch. “Throughout the whole game I trusted in everyone else, and they trusted in me. I felt like I could do it and give us a chance to play tomorrow.”
Peter took 65 swings in the match, landed in 30 winners and made just nine errors for a solid .323 efficiency. Niehaus’ 20 winners came on 41 swings and a .390 efficiency. She also had three service aces. Mariah Naberhaus had 30 assists while Ashlyn Badding added 25, and Mallory Badding led with 16 digs.
It’s that kind of team effort that has Coach Stickrod and his Knights in a semifinal for the fifth consecutive season.
“It’s the whole team - Mallory Badding does an amazing job back there,” Stickrod said. “We’re not always perfect all the time in serve receive. We had a couple burps throughout the game, but I thought we did a very good job. It’s a team effort.”
Red Oak and Kuemper will play at 2:00 in a 3A state semifinal on Thursday at 2:00 on KMA-FM 99.1. View interviews with Coach Stickrod and Peter below.