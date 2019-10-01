(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak season hasn’t gone according to plan, but one of the state’s toughest schedules can take part of that blame.
The young Tigers (0-5, 0-1) have played five opponents with a combined 20-5 record, including their last two against undefeateds Treynor and OABCIG.
“With the amount of young and inexperienced guys that we had coming into the season, we knew – looking at our early schedule – we would have some tough games,” Coach Ryan Gelber told KMA Sports. “I think the experience we’re gaining is more important than anything else.”
Despite their 64-7 loss to the Falcons to open district play this past Friday night, Coach Gelber says his team is continuing to play hard.
“To be able to play some of these really talented teams and to play against some of the quarterbacks we have is great experience for these guys,” he added. “I don’t want to trade that for anything.”
While continuing to meet winning teams each week, Coach Gelber and staff have had to make some other changes due to unfortunate injuries. They’ve been shuffling players into different spots just to find out what works best.
One of the recent moves was sending former quarterback Jacob Athen to the outside in favor of Jake Echternach, who is now taking snaps under center.
“(Athen) performed great, but we thought he would be better used at wide receiver like he was last year,” Gelber said. “We’ve had to shuffle a couple linemen around, and we’ve had to shuffle a backup tight end to offensive line to fill in a spot.
“Our running backs have stayed the same. Those guys have continued to be the heart of the offense to keep it on track. Shuffling guys around is not ideal, but I’m proud of how the guys have handled it.”
The Tigers now look for their best performance of the season when they take on Hawkeye Ten Conference and Class 2A District 9 rival Shenandoah (1-4, 0-1). The Mustangs are also coming off a blowout loss at the hands of one of 2A’s top teams, Greene County.
While the matchup involves just one win among them, that’s hardly a talking point this week. This week is all about bragging rights – in the program, in the schools and in the communities.
“This is one of those rivalries that have been going on a really long time,” Gelber said. “It’s a week that’s unlike anything else. This is an important game, and we really need to focus on everything that we do. Being able to hit practice this week, knowing who’s coming to town is just going to amp the guys up.”
Gelber says Shenandoah is an improved team, and it will take a big effort from his guys.
“(Shenandoah quarterback Kyle) Cerven is much improved and we’ve been really impressed with him,” he said. “Shenandoah has shown the ability to score and stop teams when they’re on defense. We know it’s going to be a tough game.
Friday night is going to be a dogfight, and we know we’re going to get their best.”
