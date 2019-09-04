(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team goes for win number one Friday night when they host Clarinda in their home opener.
The Tigers (0-1) came up short in last week's 18-6 road loss to Southwest Valley. In that game, senior quarterback Jacob Athen scored the team's only touchdown, a 20 yard run. He ended the night with 65 rushing yards on 11 carries. Starting running backs Justin McCunn and Carter Maynes were held in check by the Timberwolves' defense, combining for 72 yards on 25 carries.
Red Oak head coach Ryan Gelber says this year's team has a lot of fresh faces, and that it was nice to finally get on the field and go up against an opponent.
"We really wanted to see what type of team we had this year," Gelber told KMA Sports Tuesday morning. "We replaced a good group of seniors, and have a lot of guys in new positions and guys who haven't played a lot before. We had some guys new to positions that made some things happen. I'd like to highlight Jacob Athen, our quarterback, who had never played quarterback in a varsity game before. He really stepped up and was one of our highlights from Friday night."
Going forward, Coach Gelber expects the offense to really pick up the running game with McCunn and Maynes.
"Those two have really put in a lot of time and effort for Red Oak sports," Gelber said. "It's finally their senior year and they have both been preparing very well. We really look forward to getting them their touches. They have been great leaders so far and really led us Friday night. As we build more continuity within our team, those two guys are going to keep leading us and we're really excited for that."
Red Oak now turns its attention to Clarinda, who won last week's Page County Super Bowl over Shenandoah 34-6. It was the head coaching debut for first year coach Collin Bevins. The Cardinals saw lots of success both on offense and defense. Junior quarterback Michael Shull led the charge with five total touchdowns on the night. Defensively, the Cardinal defensive backs picked off three Shenandoah passes.
"Clarinda has quite a few athletes," Gelber said. "We were very impressed with Shull at quarterback making some plays. Clarinda always has a good group of big linemen, so they do have a size advantage over us. Scheme wise, it's something that we should be somewhat familiar with. We will have our work cut out for us. They are physical and had a lot of big hits and a lot of movement in the trenches Friday night against Shenandoah."
Last year's game with Clarinda was tight all the way to the finish, with Red Oak pulling away for a 28-21 win. Gelber is looking for a similar result this Friday night, especially with the game being the team's home opener.
"Clarinda is a very solid team and look to be very improved from last year," Gelber said. "The coaches have done a really good job down there helping them and getting them ready to go. It will be a great game to watch and I'm sure a lot of people from both sides will come out to watch. This will be a fun one."
KMA Reporter Jay Soderberg will have live reports from Red Oak Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.