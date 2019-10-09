(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football team heads to Kuemper Friday night seeking its first win of the season.
The Tigers (0-6) continue to fight hard each week and come to practice each day with high intensity, according to head coach Ryan Gelber. Red Oak fell to Shenandoah 42-0 at home last Friday night. Carter Maynes hauled in five receptions for 43 yards in the loss, while Jacob Athen led the defense with seven total tackles.
"It was just a tough game," Gelber told KMA Sports this week. "You never want to see your team in that situation with a lopsided score like that, but the biggest take away was that we have a group of guys who don't quit and face adversity head on. Our guys take everything that they can away from the game. I'm proud of our guys in the way they've been able to handle some of this adversity."
A positive from this season is that Coach Gelber sees a bright future for the program. They've been able to use this season as a way to work a lot of younger players into the starting rotation, gaining them valuable varsity experience for the years to come.
"We knew that this season we were going to have younger guys," Gelber said. "We graduated all those seniors last year, and knew we'd have to start a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. It's tough to be 14 years old, not have played a ton of football, and go out there against seniors and experienced guys. However, we have been pleased. We have some young guys who have been able to show a high ceiling. We have to keep pressing it and give them some time to develop. Some good things will come from that."
Red Oak gets a chance to get into the win column Friday night when they travel to Kuemper, who is 1-5 and has lost five straight games. Coach Gelber, though, says they aren't looking at win-loss records.
"They are still Kuemper Catholic," he said. "They are very talented and an extremely well coached football team. We have been impressed with their quarterback. He throws the ball quite a bit and has some great running numbers. They have some talent and have played some tough teams just like we have. We expect a full team of athletes on Friday night."
Kuemper quarterback Cole Collison has thrown for 771 yards and run for 288 this season to go along with a team high 12 total touchdowns. Their running back Kyle Berg gets into the rushing and receiving mix quite a bit, leading the team in both categories.
KMA Reporter Tyler Edwards will have live reports from Kuemper Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA's high school football coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Gelber's full interview can be found below.