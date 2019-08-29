(Red Oak) -- After losing a large senior class, the Red Oak football team will have a lot of new personnel lining up for them on Friday night.
The Tigers are coming off a 4-5 campaign under Head Coach Ryan Gelber. Gelber says the offseason has featured a lot of personnel decisions by the coaching staff.
"We graduated 12 or 13 seniors and have some positions to fill, so it's definitely been a busy offseason for us," said Gelber. "We've been evaluating guys for positions, getting guys into the correct positions, plays and system-wise we don't change too much from what we had last year, so the guys who are returning know what's going on and it's just about getting them the looks at game speed."
Despite losing a large number of starters, Red Oak does return running backs Carter Maynes and Justin McCunn -- who combined for 1,433 yards and nine touchdowns last year. Gelber says those two will have to shoulder the load on offense.
"We return Carter Maynes and Justin McCunn -- two of our three running backs from last year," said Gelber. "We'll rely on them a lot for some carries. We also have Jacob Athen and Jake Echternach. Both of them will see a change in position, but those are our returning guys. Other than that, it's a whole new group of guys."
The offensive line will also be completely new for the Tigers, who lost all of their starters up front to graduation. Gelber says having such an experienced line last year was a double-edged sword.
"When you have five senior offensive linemen who had a lot of experience, it's really good for you," said Gelber. "But then the following year, you have to retool and re-calibrate your offensive line. The guys that we have up there haven't gotten a ton of time, but they are five guys who are fresh to the position. We have a couple sophomores, a senior and we might even see a freshman rotate in here and there. There's definitely some youth there. It's a good group of athletic guys. I don't think we'll be quite as big as we were last year, but we are more athletic and quicker on our feet."
Red Oak kicks off its season with a week one trip to Southwest Valley, who won five straight games to start the year last year.
"They have some size -- a couple of 250-pounders on their line -- and they run the option very, very well," said Gelber. "They've got some guys who can get it to the outside and stretch the field. They play physical and they are usually a mistake-free team. To try and combat that on Friday night, we have to do the same; we have to be physical, we have to get off the ball and we have to play mistake-free."
Another focus for Red Oak this year -- according to Gelber -- will be starting games off the right way.
"I know every team wants to start fast and we're a team that definitely relies on starting fast to be successful," said Gelber. "It will be a good gauge for our group. We have a bunch of new guys playing, so we'll see how they come out and if they are excited or they aren't used to the speed or physicality yet. We'll have to see -- I'm sure it will take a series or two to get them going, but I'm excited to see where they come from."
Trevor Maeder will have reports from Corning as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show on KMA.