(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s third win over Atlantic has them one win from a fifth state tournament appearance.
The state No. 4 Tigers (20-3) took down their Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Trojans (9-14) on Wednesday, 62-50, in a 3A regional semifinal.
“With the exception of a couple spurts during the game, I thought we were pretty steady,” Coach Maddie Gelber told KMA Sports.
Red Oak’s 20th win of the season and third over the Trojans came without senior standout Sophie Walker, who did not play for the fifth straight game. However, unlike the previous four, Walker was suited on an as-needed basis.
With an early 20-8 run — and a 16-1 finish to the first half — the rest of Red Oak’s balanced group made sure Walker had another night to rest her sprained ankle.
Ellie Rengstorf had another team-high with 18 points, passed out seven assists and grabbed three steals while Chloe Johnson finished a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards. Lexi Johnson joined her sister in double figures with 12 points and added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Johnson sisters combined for nine of Red Oak’s 15 offensive rebounds on the evening.
“I have to box out,” Chloe Johnson said. “That’s my role for the team; to get mostly all of the rebounds.”
“Whenever you throw the Johnsons in there, and Kyndal rebounds well,” Gelber said. “Allie West is probably one of the better rebounding guards in the area. We rely on offensive rebounds. Sometimes our best pass is a missed shot, and we’ve prided ourselves on that all year.”
Chloe DeVries added a solid night with nine points on three made 3-pointers, and West chipped in five points and five boards.
Atlantic, though, did have their moments. After the 20-8 start, the Trojans rallied off 12 consecutive points to tie the game. In almost an instant, Red Oak restarted a run of their own with 14 straight and 16 of 17 to take a 15-point advantage into halftime.
“We had to come out and earn this one,” DeVries said. “We had some times where we were down and not playing well, but I think we responded really well.”
Red Oak eventually pushed the lead as high as 23 points before a late run made for the final margin. Junior Haley Rasmussen had a game-high 20 points and four steals to lead the Trojans while senior McKenzie Waters added 16 points, five steals, four assists and four rebounds.
The win sets up a third meeting with another Hawkeye Ten rival in Creston, which upset No. 13 ranked West Marshall on Wednesday evening.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Gelber said. “Take nothing away from West Marshall, but when we saw the bracket we thought we would be seeing Creston if we could make it there. The good and bad thing is you know exactly what you’re going to face. We’ll need to have two good days and make sure we’re ready to go.”
And as they prepare for round three with the Panthers, Red Oak also anxiously awaits the return of Walker.
“She’s pretty day to day at this point,” Gelber noted. “She’s obviously improved. She’s not in the cast or on crutches anymore, but it’s probably going to be a game-time thing for her.”
Red Oak/Creston is scheduled for a 5:00 tip on Saturday evening in Corning at Southwest Valley High School. View complete video interviews with Coach Gelber, Chloe Johnson and Chloe DeVries below.