(Red Oak) -- Red Oak head football coach Ryan Gelber says he and his team are ready to start a new season on Friday night.
The Tigers (0-4), like the rest of the state, are still in playoff contention as Class 2A District 9 play begins this Friday night with a trip to OABCIG (4-0).
“We’re 0-0 right now,” Coach Gelber told KMA Sports. “We’ve gone through the non-district schedule, and now it’s time for the district. Everything is still in front of (us). Our goals are still in front of us.”
Gelber hopes his team will take a fresh start mentality into the remaining five games, and despite the winless non-district run, he says there are some positives to draw from.
“We’ve got a team of guys who go out there and take care of their business,” Gelber said. “They play hard the entire game. They’re physical, they ask great questions in film and they study. There are some negatives with (going 0-4), we’ve got a couple injuries and we’ve got guys moving positions. We just have to be adaptable at this point.”
One of their toughest contests of the season comes this Friday when they travel to undefeated OABCIG. The Falcons are ranked No. 5 in the BCMoore Rankings and tout Class 2A’s second-highest scoring offense with 54.5 points per game.
That starts with 6-foot-2 junior quarterback Cooper Dejean, who has 1,009 yards passing, 318 yards rushing and 23 total touchdowns in four wins over Ridge View, East Sac County, Cherokee and Storm Lake. Their 34.75 scoring margin in those wins is also second in the class.
“Their quarterback is just an impressive player,” Gelber said. “He’s a big threat to anybody he’s playing against. He’s very athletic, very quick and he can throw deep or short. We are very impressed watching him on film.”
Jake Nieman (360 yards), Easton Harms (305 yards), Cameron Sharkey (166 yards) and William Grote (136 yards) have combined for 14 touchdowns and have been the top targets for Dejean, who averages 25 passes per contest.
“I think (the key) is in our secondary,” Gelber said. “If we’re able to match up with their receiver that will help us the most. Trying to take away some of the threats and making sure the secondary stays locked into their coverage will be key.”
Kent Poncelow will be in Ida Grove on Friday night for the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. All of our Week 5 coverage begins at 6:20 PM on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Gelber below.