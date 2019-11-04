(Atlantic) -- The first set did not go the way they planned, but the next three did for Red Oak, who defeated Des Moines Christian and advanced to the state tournament for the 15th time in school history.
The Class 3A No. 3 ranked Tigers overcame a sluggish first set to defeat 3A No. 11 Des Moines Christian (13-25, 25-20, 25-16 and 25-15) and clinch their sixth trip to Cedar Rapids this decade in a Class 3A regional final heard on KMA-FM.
"I'm extremely proud. I am an emotional person, but I don't think I've ever been this emotional," Red Oak Coach Angie Montgomery told KMA Sports, "The way they came out and fought after a really shaky first set, and just had it in themselves, trusted each other in the process and what the game plan was. It just came together,"
Des Moines Christian forced Red Oak to get out of system early and often in set one en route to an impressive 25-13 set victory. But, the Tigers got back in system in set two and squeaked out a 25-20 victory.
"They just had to settle down a little bit," Montgomery said, "We were trying to be aggressive, trying to keep them out of system. They just needed to relax and play with each other. I said in the second set that they really hadn't seen what we were about."
Red Oak kept their offense in system during the third set, never trailed and finished the set by scoring eight of the last 11 to win 25-16 and take a 2-1 lead into the fourth set.
There were no nerves for the resilient Red Oak bunch, who raced out to an early 14-5 lead.
"We said in one of those early timeouts, that this was only going to get harder from here on." Montgomery said.
The Tigers weathered a Des Moines Christian comeback attempt to take the set 25-15 and a return trip to Cedar Rapids.
"We were in system way more than they were and we just used what we could to do to put it away," Montgomery added.
A large part of what Red Oak used Monday night was the trio of Chloe Johnson, Lexi Johnson and Sophie Walker, who combined for 37 kills thanks to 23 assists from Abbey Jones and 18 from Chloe Devries.
"They have a really good block and they're tall girls," Jones said, "I just thought the more we spread the ball around and everybody gets a chance, the more likely it is to go down."
Walker tallied 11 kills in the second, third and fourth sets after being shutout in the first set.
"We were just in system more," Walker said, "The first set was just bad all around. We knew the next three sets were ours."
The Johnson sisters---Chloe and Lexi combined for 26 kills (16 from Chloe, 10 from Lexi) to ensure the duo will get to play in at least one state tournament match together.
"Being able to go as sisters has been a goal since the beginning of the season," Lexi Johnson.
"I felt like we were going to be nervous in the first set, but we knew we were going to win this game," Chloe Johnson said.
Chloe also served up five aces on the night, including one which came on the first serve of the match.
"I just knew where their weaknesses were and I attacked them," Chloe Johnson said.
Allie West also added five kills for Red Oak. Jones complemented her 23-assist performance with a pair of winners. Tori Carrick and DeVries also managed a kill apiece for the Tigers.
Des Moines Christian (24-7) was led in the defeat by 17 kills from Megan Riddle.
With the win, Red Oak advances to a Class 3A Quarterfinal, where they will play Nevada next Wednesday, November 13th at noon on KMA-FM.
"We've been focused all season not only on getting to state, but we expect to be in that title game. If we can play together, with each other and for each other, then we're going to go far," Montgomery said.
Complete video interviews with Jones, Walker, the Johnson sisters and Coach Montgomery can be found below.