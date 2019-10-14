(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak football season is down to its final two games, and the Tigers are hoping to finish in a strong way.
While Coach Ryan Gelber’s team has yet to win a game this season, they are still trying to find ways to keep things light and keep things fun. For instance, they opened Friday night’s loss to Kuemper Catholic with a successful onside kick.
“It’s been a tough year,” he said. “We’re just trying to mix it up for our guys, keep things interesting and try to make it a little bit fun for them. Nobody likes losing all these games, so we’re trying to put the kids in position to have some success and maybe have a little fun while doing it.”
The Tigers offense has struggled the last several weeks, scoring seven combined points in the last four games. And they will run into a really strong Greene County team this week. Despite the struggles, Coach Gelber says his team keeps showing up ready to practice each day.
“We have eight practices left in this season so we’re just trying to maximize everything we can,” he said. “We have two pretty good opponents, but we have a team of young guys that need experience and reps. We’re not looking to next year, but at the same token, we’re trying to make sure guys that are with us for years to come are getting as many reps as they can.”
The Rams (7-0 overall, 3-0 2A-9) present plenty of problems for the young Tigers, especially on offense where they are just as liable to go off through the air as they are on the ground.
Quarterback Brent Riley has 1,565 yards and 23 touchdowns passing while Colby Kafer has rushed for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“I see a team full of athletes who can flat out play football,” Gelber said. “When you see their stats and look at the numbers they’re putting out there, it’s an extremely productive football team. We’ll have our work cut out for us on Friday night.”
While the Tigers are considered a significant underdog on Friday, Coach Gelber says they will still plan for success this week.
“We need to make sure we’re in the right coverages,” Gelber said. “They’re a tough team to stop, and not a lot of teams have been able to stop them this year. We’ll have to work hard in our secondary and linebacker positions this week.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Gelber linked below.