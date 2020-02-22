(Corning) -- For the fifth time in school history, Red Oak is on to the state girls basketball tournament.
The No. 4 ranked Tigers improved to 21-3 with a dominant 81-45 takedown of unranked Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Creston (14-10).
"We were clicking," Coach Maddie Gelber said. "We hit some shots early, and I bet we didn't take more than five or six bad shots all game. Defensively, we really got it going."
For Red Oak, the win marked the third over the Panthers this season and the third straight game they’ve finished a three-game season sweep of a conference mate. The Tigers beat Shenandoah in the opening round before handling Atlantic in a regional semifinal.
The victory also marked the return to the lineup of injured senior star Sophie Walker, who missed the previous five games with a high ankle sprain. While Walker scored just five points, her first shot touched nothing but the bottom of the net and set off a run that wouldn’t stop until the final buzzer sounded.
With both teams trading blows early on, Walker broke a 16-all tie with a go-ahead 3-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer.
"I think it was a big lift," Coach Gelber said. "It was just a big lift to have her back in practice the last couple days. She had five or six points, but she was much bigger than that. She brings a sense of calm to the team."
"It felt amazing," Walker said of her return. "I've been practicing the last couple days, trying to get a lot of shots up to get confident. I wouldn't have been able to play if my teammates didn't take care of the last two rounds, so all credit to them."
Walker’s 3-pointer was just the beginning of what turned into a dominant final 24 minutes. Kyndal Kells opened the second with a bucket, Ellie Rengstorf scored on a layup and Lexi Johnson added a two-pointer to make for a 9-0 run.
"We know Creston is a good team," Rengstorf said, "but we came in, worked hard, hustled and did all the little things."
While Sam Dunphy’s basket broke the streak, Red Oak quickly started another. Chloe Johnson sandwiched a Rengstorf free throw and an Allie West triple with two baskets of her own to make for another 8-0 stretch. In all, it was a 17-2 streak that virtually put the game out of commission.
The Tigers added to a 14-point halftime lead with an 18-13 third quarter, and then rolled to a 24-7 fourth quarter. All the while, the Tigers were active in a 1-3-1 trapping half-court zone that led to 19 steals and 30 Creston turnovers.
The Tigers also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and assisted on 18 of their 30 made field goals to finish out a regional run of mostly dominant performances.
Chloe Johnson finished the night with 23 points and eight rebounds, but she also played a large majority of the defensive minutes on Creston 6-foot-2 star Kelsey Fields, who scored 11 points – or about seven fewer than her season average.
"The board has her for 11, and that seems about right to me," Gelber said. "She earned every one of them. You're never going to shut out a kid like that, but you want to make them earn what they get."
"Kelsey is a great player," Johnson said. "I just worked really hard to be physical and box out."
Johnson was joined in double figures by Rengstorf, who finished with 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. It was another sterling performance for the senior point guard, bringing her three-game regional tournament scoring total to 67. It was also a bit of a redemption story for Rengstorf after she missed much of last season with an injury.
"It was really hard coming back with confidence," Rengstorf said, "but my team is behind me and pushed me every step of the way. It means so much. This group is so special."
Lexi Johnson pitched in 15 points, five steals and three assists, and Allie West had eight points, five steals and four assists. Kyndal Kells chipped in seven points on the evening.
"It's the best feeling ever," Kells said. "We've been preparing for this the whole season, and our hard work paid off."
Fields led Creston with 11 points and 17 rebounds while Sam Dunphy had a team-high 12 points.
The Tigers, which also qualified for the state volleyball tournament earlier this year and the state basketball tournament two years earlier, will look to take a focused approach to this year’s tournament. In other words, they won’t just be happy to be there.
"We want to win it all," Walker said. "We did what we had to do at the end of the regular season to get a high seed, and we should have a high seed (at state). We have a shot to win it all. That's been our goal all season."
The Tigers triumph was a contrast to last season's finish when they were favored to advance into a regional final. However, a tough loss to Shenandoah in the semifinal round lingered over the team's offseason.
"I think it made us mad," Coach Gelber said. "I think it provided a great lesson for these kids, because even if something is supposed to go your way you have to go take it. For the most part, we did a great job of that this year, and tonight was a good example of that."
The Tigers earned the No. 4 seed in the 3A tournament and will meet fifth-seeded North Polk in a state quarterfinal on Monday, March 2nd at 6:45 PM.
"We're obviously happy to go, but we're not just satisfied to go," Gelber said. "This group proved to themselves at state volleyball they're capable of winning a state championship. Once you get to the final eight, everyday is going to be really good, but if we play the way we want to play, we'll be in every game."
View complete video interviews with Coach Gelber, Walker, Johnson, Rengstorf and Kells below.