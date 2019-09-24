(Red Oak) -- A career-long goal was accomplished on Saturday in Red Oak, as Tigers senior Chloe Johnson reached the 1,000-kill milestone at her home tournament.
“It was definitely my goal as a freshman to reach 1,000,” Johnson told KMA Sports.
Thanks to the milestone – and an overall week of dominance – Johnson was named the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week on Monday.
While reaching 1,000 was the high point and the culmination of the week, the best performance came against Lewis Central on Tuesday. The standout outside hitter had 32 kills and 25 digs in a five-set triumph.
“I was definitely in the zone,” Johnson said of the performance. “I was so determined to beat Lewis Central. I knew it would be big for us. I was really just feeling good about it. Our team played so, so good.”
After the 32-kill performance, Johnson added another 45 at the tournament, leading Red Oak to a key win over Mount Vernon and an overall second place finish.
Now, Johnson and the Tigers will turn their attention to finishing the season on a strong note with an aim towards returning to Cedar Rapids and the state tournament.
“I think we’re on the right track,” she said. “I just think we need to keep staying focused, keep working hard and I think we can get there.”
Johnson was a guest on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview with Johnson below.