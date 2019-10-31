(Red Oak) -- Red Oak’s Justin McCunn had an eight-day span unlike anything a high school athlete normally experiences.
The multi-sport senior played two football games, wrestled at the Night of Conflict and qualified for the state cross country meet.
“It’s been busy, but I’ve enjoyed every bit of it,” McCunn told KMA Sports. “I’ve just been doing all the things I love to do.”
McCunn says a typical day starts with training at about 5:30 AM and doesn’t get over until about 6:00 PM.
“It started back in August,” McCunn said. “I decided the day of the Shenandoah meet to go out for cross country, and we’ve just built up from there.”
McCunn’s strict training regimen included wrestling in the morning, running in the morning and then football in the afternoon. And despite this being his first year in cross country, he says he always hoped to qualify for state.
“It was definitely in my sights,” he said. “I wanted to qualify for state cross country, and to be bale to run there is an awesome experience. I’m excited, I’m ready and I hope I can PR.”
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week says he’s expecting another new experience and another chance to compete on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
“I’m told it’s a pretty flat course,” he said. “In Southwest Iowa you don’t get a lot of that, so I’m excited about that. This is all so new to me this year, and that’s what I like about (cross country). Everything is new. I always have adrenaline like it’s the first time, and that’s always helped me a lot. I’m going to go up and try to run as fast as I can.”
Other Class 2A runners in the boy’s individual race will be teammate Baylor Bergren and Central Decatur’s William Gillis and Tyson McDole.
Individual girl’s runners from the area in 2A include Mayson Hartley from Clarinda, Brenna Godfread and Sara Gilbert from Shenandoah, Tori Castle of Treynor and Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer. The Treynor boys are the lone team representing KMAland in the 2A field.
