(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's Carrington Meek and Derek Baucom will continue their bowling careers next year when they attend Iowa Western Community College. The duo made it official Tuesday afternoon by signing with the Reivers prior to Red Oak's home tournament.
"It means the world to me," Baucom said. "I've been wanting to bowl in college for like my whole life. Now they've finally reached that goal it feels good."
Baucom has been a key cog for the defending state champion Tigers. The senior has been among the top-two scorers for the Tigers in every meet he's participated in this season and currently holds a season-best series of 434.
According to Baucom, he's known for sometime that he wanted to bowl at the collegiate level and the location and comfort of Iowa Western attracted him.
"We took a couple of visits." Baucom said, "It's close to home, so I get to come back and see my family friends when I'm able to. I've bowled at those lanes before. I like those lanes."
As for Meek, the ability for her to continue her bowling career after high school is unanticipated, yet pleasant surprise.
"I just thought I was going stop at high school. I thought I was just going to graduate high school and then just find a job after that," Meek said.
Meek says the opportunity came about when she visited Iowa Western to check out the schools' Criminal Justice program. That visit led to a meeting with Iowa Western Coach Chad Goodwin and an offer to bowl.
Like Baucom, the comfort of Iowa Western drew here there.
"I have a few friends that go up there so going up there and seeing them was exciting." Meek said.
Meek and Baucom join the long list of area bowlers on Iowa Western's roster including: Andrew Chavarria (CBTJ), Brett Hiers (CBTJ), Tim Lincoln (Lewis Central), Doug McClain (Lenox), Jacob Schuster (CBTJ), Natalie Fahrenkrug (Lewis Central), Sierra Haddux (Lewis Central), Tara Hansen (Harlan), and Jacklyn Moore (Atlantic).
The complete interviews with Meek and Baucom can be viewed below.