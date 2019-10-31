(Red Oak) -- Red Oak senior Ellie Rengstorf has been playing basketball most of her life with hopes of at some point getting an opportunity to play at the next level. That opportunity is here.
The standout point guard chose Grand View recently for her next stop.
“It really felt right when I was there,” Rengstorf told KMA Sports. “I went and watched a couple games and practices. They play the type of game that I like to play. I really love the coaches there. Just everything about it felt right.”
Rengstorf said she wanted to get her decision out of the way before basketball season began and is excited to continue her up-tempo style with the Vikings.
“I like to run a faster game and get up and down the court,” she said. “I like to pressure teams on defense, and they do that consistently throughout their game. The practices I watched, they ran a faster practice. That really stood out to me.”
As a junior, Rengstorf averaged 8.7 points per game for the Tigers while producing 41 assists and 46 steals.
“We definitely have really big goals for this season,” Rengstorf said. “I think a conference championship is definitely something we’re after this year. We have so many girls returning this year, and I don’t want to just make it to state. I want to do some damage up there, too.”
Rengstorf made her comments on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview below.