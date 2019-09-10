(Red Oak) -- Red Oak head football coach Ryan Gelber knew that there might be some early-season growing pains. With a pair of games and losses behind them, the Tigers will look to improve as they head into Friday’s matchup with Clarke, Osceola (1-1).
“(Friday) was a tough night,” Coach Gelber said of their Week 2 loss to Clarinda. “We saw some vulnerability with a couple starting offensive and defensive linemen go down with injuries. We just had to spend a lot of time rotating guys and getting them in the best position.”
Coach Gelber says he was proud of the way his team responded to those injuries, including maneuvering a backup tight end into an offensive line position to offset those losses.
“It wasn’t an ideal situation, but we made the best of what we could,” Coach Gelber said.
With a five-senior offensive line leading the Tigers in 2018, Coach Gelber figured it might take some time for his new group to gel.
“They’re young, and we still have a couple years with most of them,” Gelber added. “We’re really trying to get the fundamentals and basics down pat so we can get better at that position. If we want to have success, we really have to rest our laurels with getting behind our (lines).”
One of the young guys they are counting on is sophomore Nicholas Fouts, who had a strong game on Friday night with 11 solo tackles to lead the Tigers defense.
“He really stepped up and had to take a brunt of the work,” Gelber said. “He had pretty solid blocks on the offensive line, and he stepped up on defense. We were really proud of Nick that night, and he’s a guy we’re going to continue to work the heck out of and see if we can’t turn him into a special lineman.”
Fouts and company will be back home again on Friday evening with Clarke coming to town. The Indians lost 40-21 to Nodaway Valley in Week 2, which followed a 50-35 win over Martensdale-St. Marys in the opening week of the season.
One thing is certain with this Clarke team: They’re going to keep it on the ground. They’ve completed just one pass in five attempts this year, and they have five players with at least 80 yards rushing. That’s led by senior Brian Avalos, who has rushed for 242 yards and three touchdowns.
“Clarke runs a variation of the single-wing, spin back-type offense,” Gelber said. “Assignment-sound football is key this week. They do a lot of pulling, a lot of misdirection and the quarterback will spin just to confuse our defense.”
In last year’s 17-3 win over the Indians, Red Oak held Clarke to just 73 rushing yards.
“We had a pretty good game plan going into it,” Gelber said. “We’re kind of going to go into that with the same mentality, making sure every guy on our defense has their assignment sound. They have a lot of talent in their backfield, so we’re going to keep working on our assignments to make sure that we’re all in the right spot all night long.”
Matt Hays will be in Red Oak providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Gelber linked below.