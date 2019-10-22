(Red Oak) -- Red Oak head football coach Ryan Gelber is hoping for a special night when his group of seniors take the field for the final time.
The Tigers (0-8) continue to search for that first win of the year, and coach Gelber is confident it will come in week nine at home against Atlantic, the final game of the regular season for his team and the last high school game ever for Red Oak's senior class.
"These guys have played Atlantic before, and they are kind of excited to play a team that they are somewhat familiar with for their senior night," Gelber told KMA Sports Monday morning. "Playing high school football is a pretty special thing. We have a group of nine who have been doing it for quite awhile. To see it come to an end is sad and it's just a lot of emotions that go into it. You never forget when you played high school football. Our guys and girl that will be leaving us after this season, we're grateful for all that they've done for our program."
Red Oak will be matched up against an Atlantic team that is 3-5 overall, and is coming off a dominant 55-25 win over Shenandoah last week. Trojan running back Tyler Moen had a historical performance last Friday night as he rushed for 523 yards on 31 carries with five touchdowns.
"Moen isn't their whole team, but he sure puts up some impressive numbers," Gelber said. "He had over 500 against Shenandoah, so he is a huge contributor for them and a very talented guy. Our defensive work this week will be placed on how to contain him. He's a special athlete and it's tough to stop."
Meanwhile, Coach Gelber says the Red Oak offense needs a big performance in order to get a win. The Tigers have been shut out four times this season and have scored 15 points in their last five games.
"Execution is the key," Gelber said. "We need to ensure that all of our players get to where they need to be. We'll work to get some positive yards, but I know that's been an issue for us here and there. We really need to work on making sure we can get our group moving forward and get those yards downfield. Now we just need to look to execution and make sure we take care of our business there."
Gelber says it will also be nice to be back on their home field after two long road trips to Kuemper and Greene County the last two weeks.
"We had those three home games in a row early in the year that we got kind of used to being at home, but then we've had to travel quite a bit," Gelber said. "It's made for some interesting bus rides. You remember some of the stuff you talked about and memories made on the bus and stuff like that. It's good to be back home in front of our home crowd. We have all of the senior night stuff for all of our sports and activities in the fall. It's a special night, but we're certainly looking to take care of business against Atlantic."
KMA reporter Matt Stein will have live reports from Red Oak Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All of KMA's high school football coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Gelber's full interview can be found below.