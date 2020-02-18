(Red Oak) -- Over the last four years, Red Oak's talented senior wrestling class has won multiple matches, duals and tournaments. Now, a quartet of Tiger grapplers will look to make one last mark this weekend at the state tournament.
Last week, The Tigers made their mark at Saturday's Class 2A District Meet in Atlantic, where they qualified four wrestlers for state and claimed the school's first-ever district championship banner, an accomplishment they are rightfully proud of.
"It's huge for the program," Red Oak Coach Tiegen Podliska tells KMA Sports. "You sit in our gym and look up at the banners and you've got a lot of tennis, and a lot of bowling, some basketball and a little bit of football. This is the first wrestling thing we're get to put in there."
While they're not done yet, The Tigers' most recent successes are an obvious indication of the progression the program has continued to make.
"Ten years ago, this team was 3-20 (as a dual team), and we've just continued to build and build," Podliska said.
In 2016 had zero state qualifiers and did not score any points at districts. Since then, they've won 70 duals, had 12 state qualifiers, six state medalists, a state finalist and have been in play to win just about every regular-season tournament they enter.
"The trajectory is good. Kids are doing the right things and we're proud of them," Podliska said.
The Tigers' four state qualifiers: Johnathon Erp (120), Justin McCunn (160), Bruce Lukehart (170) and Carter Maynes (195) have all taken unique paths to reach Des Moines in their senior seasons.
McCunn is a two-time state medalist and ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. Last year, he reached the finals, but fell short to Skyler Noftsger (Ballard) in the finals, which has been sitting on his mind for the past year.
"His expectations have been the same for the past couple years," Podliska said. "He's going to end up where he wants to be, which is on top of the podium."
Erp is also a former-state medalist, and a three-time state qualifier. He battled through some mid-season injuries and has two impressive wins over 2A No. 5 Benjamin Schmitz (Kuemper Catholic) sandwiched between an upset loss at sectionals.
"He's putting people in positions he wants to be in," Podliska said. "He went out there and took care of business against some really good kids. Some kids he's lost matches to before. When you're wrestling your best at the end of the season, that's what you want to do. He's known to live under the lights. When the lights turn on, he's ready to go."
Maynes qualified for state as a sophomore, but did not medal. He qualified for districts last year, but was unable to compete, forcing him to miss the state tournament. He's been dominant at points this season at 42-3 and is motivated to make up for lost time in Des Moines.
"He had some adversity at the end of last season," Podliska said of Maynes, "His state shirt from last season, his name's not on it and it's got a hole in it. He was wearing it to practice one day and I said I could get him a new one. He said he liked this one because his name's not on it and that's a motivator for him."
While many likely anticipated McCunn, Erp and Maynes to make appearances in Des Moines. Lukehart has been a pleasant surprise, well, to everybody except the Tigers.
"Bruce Lukehart is another kid that should be on a poster," Podliska said. "He started wrestling as a freshman. He won 40 matches between his freshman, sophomore and junior year and he won 42 matches this year."
Lukehart's secret to his successes has been his commitment, according to Podliska.
"He's been at everything in the offseason for the last four years. He works his tail off, he doesn't say anything and he keeps his nose down. He's a poster child for the program. This is what you can do if you commit to the process four years."
While many might approach the state tournament as any other tournament, Coach Podliska and his team aren't shying away from the fact that the state tournament is not like any other tournament.
"We're going to approach it a little bit differently," Podliska said. "We're going to ease off it the next couple days, get our bodies feeling good and go attack the state of Iowa.
Red Oak's qualifier will wrestle Thursday afternoon in the Class 2A session, which is slated to begin at 1:30. KMA Sports will be in Des Moines for the entire state tournament beginning with state duals on Wednesday. KMA Sports will provide live reports on the air, as well online at kmaland.com and on Twitter @TrevMaeder96 All of Saturday's wrestling will be carried on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Podliska can be heard below.