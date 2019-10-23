(Red Oak) -- The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 2 ranked and state No. 3 ranked Red Oak Tigers never let an upset appear possible with a three set sweep over Atlantic (25-11, 25-11, 25-11) in a Class 3A Region 3 First Round contest Wednesday night in a game heard on KMA 960.
The Tigers' (31-6) dominant sweep came eight days after a scare from Atlantic, where the Trojanettes took the first set.
"It's always good to remind them that at everybody at this point is coming at you with their best shot," Red Oak Coach Angie Montgomery told KMA Sports, "We've been on both sides of that. We just take it one game at a time because we know were going to get everybody's best effort."
Atlantic's best effort didn't faze Red Oak Tuesday night, particularly the sisterly duo of Chloe and Lexi Johnson, who tallied 12 and seven kills respectively. The Johnson sisters also served two aces apiece.
"I just saw sharp crosses, the lines were open and my setters were serving me good," Chloe Johnson said.
Red Oak never trailed at any point in the match and started each set extremely strong. The Tigers scored the first five points of the first set. Six of the first seven in set two and eight of the first 11 in the third set en route to three consecutive set victories by a scores of 25-11. Senior Sophie Walker was also instrumental in Red Oak's offensive attack with 10 winners. Abbey Jones and Chloe DeVries had 18 and 11 assists respectively. Defensively, Walker posted a team-high 13 digs and Lexi Johnson led the way with four blocks.
Atlantic was paced in the defeat with six kills from Alyssa Derby. Senior McKenzie Waters added four kills. Atlantic ends their season with a record of 6-36 and graduates three seniors; Waters, Chloe Davis and Emma Templeton.
With the victory, Red Oak now advances to a regional semifinal, where they will face another Hawkeye Ten foe: Shenandoah. The Fillies beat Clarinda in three sets Wednesday night to set up this season's second edition of Red Oak vs. Shenandoah. Red Oak defeated Shenandoah in three sets during their October 15th meeting. Next Tuesday's meeting between the rival schools will be the last game played in Red Oak's current high school gym.
"I expect it's going to be a good game. It's a big rivalry. We'll have home court, which we love, we'll have a loud gym. It will be the last time in this gym and I expect us to go out on top. We are going to get after practice tomorrow and get focused in Shen," Montgomery said.
Tuesday's Class 3A regional semifinal between Red Oak and Shen can be heard on KMA 960. Ryan Matheny will have the call.
Complete interviews with the Johnson sisters and Coach Montgomery can be found below.