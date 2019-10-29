(Red Oak) — The Red Oak Tigers made quick work of Shenandoah Tuesday night, earning a three-set sweep of the Fillies in a Class 3A Regional Semifinal. The match was heard live on KMA 960.
The Tigers (32-6) took care of business in dominant fashion: 25-14, 25-10, 25-9. Red Oak head coach Angie Montgomery was happy with the team’s fast start.
“I liked how aggressive we were tonight,” Montgomery said after the win. “I like that it was business. We served aggressive, which we had been working on that. We were more aggressive on that first contact. Once we got the game rolling, I thought we were passing much better. One of our goals this season was making sure that our first contact, or pass, was there so that we could run the offense we want. These girls are a lot of fun to coach and a lot of fun to watch. I think the sky is the limit with these guys.”
Leading the charge was senior Sophie Walker. She ended the night with a double-double as she had a match high 16 kills to go along with 12 digs.
“I thought we did a great job staying focused,” Walker said in a postgame interview with KMA Sports. “The last time we played Shenandoah, we didn’t play to our full potential. Tonight we definitely did. This was our last ever game playing in this gym with getting a new gym. It was kind of an emotional night, but our community is great and they always come out and support us.”
The Tigers also had great nights from Lexi and Chloe Johnson. Lexi, a sophomore, finished the match with 11 kills and four digs, while Chloe—a senior—had seven kills, 10 digs, and four aces. Chloe caught up with KMA Sports after the win.
“I think we just stayed focused the whole time,” Chloe said. “We knew what we had to do to beat them and just stayed energized through the whole game. We are all just so close and our team has so much fun together. I just love them so much.”
The win moves Red Oak into a regional final Monday night against Des Moines Christian, who picked up a 3-1 win over Creston Tuesday night. Coach Montgomery looks ahead to getting ready for Monday’s battle.
“I spent the day watching Des Moines Christian a couple of weeks ago just to try and get a feel for what kind of volleyball they play,” Montgomery said. “I think one thing is that our conference is really strong and prepares us to play about anybody. We’ve really preached that to the kids. At any one time this season, we’ve had almost half of our teams ranked. Every single one of us is made stronger because of that. Des Moines Christian has some big dominant hitters on the outside, but we’ve seen that from a lot of the teams in our conference. I think these girls will dig in, play whoever they can, and compete for one of those green banners.”
KMA Sports will broadcast the Red Oak/Des Moines Christian regional final next Monday night at 7 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1.
With Tuesday night’s loss, Shenandoah’s season comes to a close at 15-17 overall under head coach Toni Comstock. The Fillies lose four seniors from this year’s team: Claire Adkins, Nichole Gilbert, Natalie Gilbert, and Roxy Denton.
Video interviews with Coach Montgomery, Chloe Johnson, and Sophie Walker can be found below.