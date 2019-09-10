(Red Oak) -- The Class 3A No. 10 and KMAland No. 4 Red Oak volleyball team put together a workmanlike performance in a 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of KMAland No. 9 Glenwood on Tuesday night.
In a match heard on the KMAX-Stream, the Tigers showed off their balanced hitting, scrappy defense and quick tempo offense to move to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“I just thought we played fantastic tonight,” Coach Angie Montgomery told KMA Sports. “We’ve been really working hard in the offseason to be a better defensive team, and I think that really showed tonight.”
Senior Chloe Johnson put together a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs - a performance that continued to show her improvement into a six-rotation player.
“Our main goal is our defense,” Johnson said. “If we play good defense, we’re going to win games. It’s just what we’ve been working on.”
Sophie Walker added nine kills and two blocks while Lexi Johnson had eight kills, seven digs, and three blocks. Allie West pitched in five kills and 13 digs of her own. Ellie Rengstorf passed out 18 assists while Abbey Jones had 13 helpers.
“We played a pretty tough summer schedule,” Montgomery said. “Allie and Lexi showed me early on that they were focused on getting those six-rotation spots. I think Chloe Johnson’s defense - she could be a libero for any team. With the firepower we knew we had coming back, we knew we just had to be as strong as we could defensively.”
The firepower and the defense was evident throughout the course of the match, as Red Oak used spurts in each set to pull away. The Tigers had a 4-0 and 6-0 run early in the opener to stake themselves to a 10-point lead and an eventual set win.
In the second frame, Red Oak scored a 6-0 streak and added another 4-0 run to lead 15-8 before cruising on to the win. And in the third, Glenwood’s 13-10 advantage was quickly erased with six unanswered points that eventually turned into a 13-2 stretch.
Following the match, Johnson says a loss to Glenwood a year earlier was one that weighed on her team’s minds heading into this one.
“Definitely,” she said. “The last game against Glenwood we couldn’t get out of our heads. We knew we had to be really strong to beat them. They’re a really good team.”
Glenwood dropped to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in the Hawkeye Ten. Elle Scarborough and Brynlee Arnold led the Rams with eight kills each, and Joslyn Lewis had six winners in the defeat.
View the complete video interviews with Coach Montgomery and Johnson below.