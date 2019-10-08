(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak volleyball team is preparing for the home stretch with hopes of putting it all together in time for a 15th state tournament appearance.
At this point, any refinement or tweaks would be minor as the KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 3 Tigers (22-5) appear to be more than prepared for the rigors of the tournament trail.
“Within the last four years, we’ve really worked hard to increase the level of our competition,” Coach Angie Montgomery told KMA Sports. “The Hawkeye Ten is a great conference to prepare ourselves, but we had a few tournaments that really didn’t challenge us. We needed to get out of our area to let other people see us play. We’ve been pretty battle-tested.”
The 3A No. 9 Tigers have played tournaments at Bondurant-Farrar and Southeast Polk this year and welcomed Mount Vernon to their already-loaded home tournament.
“You don’t really say you’re excited about your losses, but we’ve had some great losses,” Montgomery said. “We played West Des Moines Valley (at Southeast Polk) and were the tightest team that played them all day. We just really liked how solid we played.”
Seniors Chloe Johnson and Sophie Walker continue to lead the charge for Red Oak, as both have reached the 1,000-kill milestone this season. Sophomore Lexi Johnson has added power to the attack, and senior Allie West is a nice changeup in the middle.
“We’ve played some of the best defensive teams in the state,” Montgomery said. “We’re not bursting at the seams with a lot of tall kids, but (we have success) by being athletic and having strong defense.”
Red Oak’s other losses have come to Class 4A No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock, 3A No. 7 Kuemper Catholic and twice to 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln. Three of those losses were in race-to-15 final sets.
“Overall, we’ve been really happy,” Montgomery added. “We’ve got quality wins, like Mount Vernon. Their coach and I are really great friends. She knows the gauntlet that is (Western Iowa), and she made the comment that we could handle our own on their side of the state.
“It’s tough when the state just doesn’t see some matchups happening. There just seems to be a divide (with Western and Eastern Iowa) that we can’t break through. We hope we can make some noise, get a good regional draw and show them.”
The Tigers are also well-stacked at setter with junior Abbey Jones and Ellie Rengstorf both over four assists per set. Junior Chloe DeVries has also played well – with 3.28 assists per set – in a pinch at the position. Sophomore Tory Carrick has also provided some hitting at different points through the year.
Red Oak will host Clarinda tonight before a home date with St. Albert on Thursday. On Tuesday of next week they travel to Atlantic for a triangular with the Trojans and Shenandoah.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff we’re trying to implement,” Montgomery noted. “We’re trying to give ourselves a little bit of a different look going into regionals. It’s about playing consistently, working on our pass – our first contact – and I think (we’re doing that really well).”
Hear much more with Coach Montgomery in the interview below.