(Red Oak) -- Every year, Red Oak wrestling enters the season with the hopes of wrestling their best when it matters most. This year, the Tigers have followed their plan and appear primed to make some noise as some big tournaments loom.
"Traditionally, we wrestle pretty well at the end the season," Coach Tiegen Podliska told KMA Sports. "You hear the term train-through a lot and we train pretty hard throughout the season. Everything is practice for the end."
The Tigers' dual season concluded Tuesday night with victories over Underwood, East Mills and Central Decatur. The Tigers finished the dual season 19-4 overall and 7-3 in conference action. They've also had strong tournament showings, including a fourth-place finish at the John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament in Corning. The Tigers finished six points out of second place and took home their first trophy at the event in Coach Podliska's nine-year tenure.
"We're happy," Podliska said. "You're never quite going to quite be satisfied, but definitely a lot of positives. Anytime you can bring home a trophy from John J is a pretty big deal for those guys."
Red Oak's performance at John J. was their deepest to date. The Tigers brought 10 wrestlers to Corning and all 10 wrestlers advanced to Saturday's action while eight wrestlers placed.
The Tigers also had one individual champion in senior Justin McCunn, who claimed gold at 160 pounds. McCunn, a state runner-up last season, continued his dream season Tuesday night by collecting his 100th career pin and 174th career win. McCunn's victory made him the winningest wrestler in program history, surpassing former state champion Seth Esias.
"He's a great kid and he works his tail off," Podliska said of McCunn.
McCunn's career accomplishments currently include two state medals and a trip to the finals, and they came despite not even advancing out of sectionals his freshman season.
"It says a lot to our youth," Podliska said. "He's planning on being a three-time place-winner, one-time champ, two-time finalist."
While the experience of McCunn has benefited Red Oak, they've also seen signs of promise from freshman Dawson Bond, who is currently 34-14 on the season and on the heels of a runner-up showing at John J this past weekend.
"He's had a lot of success in his wrestling career," Podliska said. "He can do a lot of cool things. He's really athletic and he works hard, too. Had some learning early on, things aren't always going to go your way. He's going to keep doing things the right way."
Jonathon Erp (120), Bruce Lukehart (182) and Carter Maynes (195) also figure to make deep postseason runs for Coach Podliska's team, but first the Tigers will focus on the Hawkeye Ten Conference Tournament, which comes to Red Oak this weekend.
Unlike in years past, there does not appear to be a clear-cut favorite to win the conference title, but Red Oak, Lewis Central, Atlantic-CAM, Creston-OM and Harlan all figure to compete for the top-half the conference. While the Tigers would love to capture their first conference title in school history, they're more focused on individual goals this weekend.
"In the end, if the expectation is to wrestle everybody to the best of their ability, then we are going to accomplish and place as high as we possibly could have," Podliska said, "As long as every guy is wrestling as hard as they can and accomplishing what they can, then as a team, we're going to accomplish as much as we could have."
KMA Sports will be in Red Oak Saturday for the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet. The finals can be heard Saturday afternoon on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Podliska can be heard below.