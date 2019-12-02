(Red Oak) -- Red Oak wrestling will officially begin their 2019 season this weekend in West Delaware. However, the Tigers have already been well tested courtesy to participating in multiple offseason tournaments.
"We interpret offseason a little bit different," Red Oak Coach Tiegen Podliska told KMA Sports. "That's kind of our freestyle greco season, so we had kids in the room all summer doing a lot of things and going a lot of places."
Some of the places Red Oak wrestlers went included trips to Las Vegas and Fargo.
"We got to our preseason about a month-and-a-half ago with some Sunday open mats. Then we got into some Tuesday, Thursday open mats with Monday, Wednesday runs," Podliska said.
The Tigers appeared to be well prepared and well experience for the upcoming season. Senior Justin McCunn finished second at 160 pounds in Class 2A last season and is currently ranked second at 160 by IA Wrestle. McCunn--- a two-time state place-winner with 132 career wins has been busy since his state runner-up performance by qualified for state track in two events, qualifying for state cross country and leading Red Oak's football team in receiving yards and tackles.
"His expectations are a little bit different and you like to hear it. He's talking about being a champion in everything he does and if he does that things are going to translate well," Podliska said.
The Tigers also return a pair of former state qualifiers. Jonathon Erp placed eight last season at 113 and senior Carter Maynes qualified for state at 170 pounds in 2018. Podliska also expects to see some good things from Brandon Erp, Jake Echternach, Bruce Lukehart and Zac Guerra.
Red Oak's season begins Saturday with a tournament in Manchester. The Tigers will see several stout teams in Manchester including the host West Delaware, who won the Class 2A team title last year. The Tigers' will continue their tough stretch of tournaments on December 21st with a trip to Kansas City, where they will see several programs from across the nation.
"We want to test ourselves early and often," Podliska said.
Red Oak's dual season will begin December 10th with a home quad against Atlantic, Creston and AHSTW on the KMAX-Stream. The complete interview with Coach Podliska can be heard below.