(Red Oak) -- Red Oak distance runner Connor Koppa came to a realization in his senior year that he didn’t want to be finished running after high school.
“I really started to get the mindset that I wanted to go to the next level,” he told KMA Sports. “Especially as I went through the season and started tacking on more miles. I realized I can’t be done at the high school level. I wanted to continue on.”
Koppa will get that opportunity at Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“The two coaches approached me and met with me quite a few times,” Koppa said. “They met quite a few of my needs.”
Koppa says he took a college visit to the campus and was quickly sold on his future at SWCC.
“It was a pretty nice place,” he said. “I really enjoyed it, and I thought it was an awesome place for me. It was pretty sudden (after the visit). I knew that was going to be my place.”
Koppa plans to study music at Southwestern and is looking forward to a season full of running with the Spartans cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams.
“It kind of blew my mind,” he said. “I’ve never run an indoor track meet in my life.”
Koppa hopes to get a chance to finish out his Red Oak career in style with this year’s track season, but either way, he says he will leave with plenty of great memories.
“I really enjoyed how much of a family the whole team was,” he said. “I thought every day I was there we always ran together. I really enjoyed the brother-ship that our varsity guys team had. We were always having fun, and we worked really hard.”
Hear plenty more with Koppa from Monday’s KMAland Catch Up feature linked below.