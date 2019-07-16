(KMAland) -- Several regional college football players have been placed on award watch lists.
The Maxwell Award and Bednarik Award watch lists were released on Monday. The Maxwell Award - for the nation's "most outstanding college football player - announced Iowa State's Brock Purdy, Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, Nate Stanley of Iowa, Missouri's Kelly Bryant and James Gilbert of Kansas State to their list.
The Bednarik Award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club and given annually to college football's defensive player of the year. JaQuan Bailey of Iowa State, Iowa's A.J. Epenesa and Missouri's Cale Garrett are all on the initial list.