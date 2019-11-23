NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college basketball action from Saturday.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 58 Yale 56

Illinois 120 Hampton 71

Purdue 81 Jacksonville State 49

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 87 Florida A&M 51

Marquette 66 Robert Morris 62

Arizona State 80 St. John’s 67

Penn 81 Providence 75

DePaul 72 Boston College 67

Missouri Valley Conference 

George Washington 78 Evansville 70

Western Kentucky 83 Illinois State 69

Southeastern Conference 

Memphis 87 Ole Miss 86

Summit League 

Wichita State 68 Oral Roberts 59

Utah Valley 68 North Dakota State 62

UC Riverside 73 Denver 49

Western Illinois 113 Central Christian MO 62

NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Notre Dame 76 Michigan 72

Minnesota 71 Montana State 60

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 69 Rice 38 

Houston 85 Oklahoma 69

Big East Conference 

Ball State 74 Butler 70 

Wright State 86 Xavier 74

DePaul 89 Miami 83

Missouri Valley Conference 

Southern Illinois 85 Eastern Michigan 54

Bradley 79 Miami Ohio 68

Southeastern Conference 

Ole Miss 76 Louisiana Tech 53

Texas A&M 74 USC 64

Summit League 

Houston Baptist 74 Oral Roberts 73

South Dakota State 67 Wyoming 40