(KMAland) -- Check out the regional college basketball action from Saturday.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 58 Yale 56
Illinois 120 Hampton 71
Purdue 81 Jacksonville State 49
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 87 Florida A&M 51
Marquette 66 Robert Morris 62
Arizona State 80 St. John’s 67
Penn 81 Providence 75
DePaul 72 Boston College 67
Missouri Valley Conference
George Washington 78 Evansville 70
Western Kentucky 83 Illinois State 69
Southeastern Conference
Memphis 87 Ole Miss 86
Summit League
Wichita State 68 Oral Roberts 59
Utah Valley 68 North Dakota State 62
UC Riverside 73 Denver 49
Western Illinois 113 Central Christian MO 62
NCAA WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Notre Dame 76 Michigan 72
Minnesota 71 Montana State 60
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 69 Rice 38
Houston 85 Oklahoma 69
Big East Conference
Ball State 74 Butler 70
Wright State 86 Xavier 74
DePaul 89 Miami 83
Missouri Valley Conference
Southern Illinois 85 Eastern Michigan 54
Bradley 79 Miami Ohio 68
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 76 Louisiana Tech 53
Texas A&M 74 USC 64
Summit League
Houston Baptist 74 Oral Roberts 73
South Dakota State 67 Wyoming 40