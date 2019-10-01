(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa volleyball moved to 3-0 in MVC play on Monday evening in regional action.
Northern Iowa (9-8, 3-0): Rachel Koop had 36 assists and 12 digs in a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Valparaiso on Monday evening. Kaylissa Arndorfer led the offense with 15 kills, and Abbi Staack added 14 digs in the win.
Drake (7-9, 1-2): Drake dropped a 27-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-18 decision to Loyola Chicago in MVC play on Monday. Gillian Gergen had 14 kills, six blocks and six digs for the Bulldogs while Haley Bush led all players with 20 kills. Emily Plock added a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs, and Paige Aspinwall had another 50 assists and a career-high 21 digs. Kylee Macke added 20 digs for Drake.
View other regional volleyball and soccer action below.
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 Valparaiso 0
Loyola 3 Drake 1
Bradley 3 Indiana State 1
Evansville 3 Illinois State 2
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Western Illinois 1 Chicago State 0
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Pittsburgh 3 Denver 2 – 2 OT