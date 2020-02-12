(KMAland) -- The final eight spots in the state wrestling duals were filled on Wednesday evening with 3A regional dual wrestling. Here’s a look at the full results.
AT ANKENY CENTENNIAL
WDM Valley 84 Iowa City West 0
WDM Valley 29 Ankeny Centennial 28 (Final)
AT BETTENDORF
Cedar Rapids Prairie 53 Pleasant Valley 18
Bettendorf 56 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16 (Final)
AT FORT DODGE
Cedar Falls 45 Spencer 25
Fort Dodge 57 Cedar Falls 12 (Final)
AT JOHNSTON
Indianola 74 Dowling Catholic 6
Indianola 62 Johnston 9 (Final)
AT NORTH SCOTT
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 Fort Madison 0
North Scott 47 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21 (Final)
AT SOUTHEAST POLK
Norwalk 43 Ankeny 28
Southeast Polk 42 Norwalk 24 (Final)
AT WAUKEE
Linn-Mar 40 Dallas Center-Grimes 30
Waukee 42 Linn-Mar 23 (Final)
AT WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK
Epworth, Western Dubuque 73 Dubuque Hempstead 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 79 Epworth, Western Dubuque 0 (Final)