IHSAA

(KMAland) -- The final eight spots in the state wrestling duals were filled on Wednesday evening with 3A regional dual wrestling. Here’s a look at the full results.

AT ANKENY CENTENNIAL 

WDM Valley 84 Iowa City West 0

WDM Valley 29 Ankeny Centennial 28 (Final)

AT BETTENDORF 

Cedar Rapids Prairie 53 Pleasant Valley 18

Bettendorf 56 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16 (Final)

AT FORT DODGE 

Cedar Falls 45 Spencer 25

Fort Dodge 57 Cedar Falls 12 (Final)

AT JOHNSTON 

Indianola 74 Dowling Catholic 6

Indianola 62 Johnston 9 (Final)

AT NORTH SCOTT

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1 Fort Madison 0

North Scott 47 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21 (Final)

AT SOUTHEAST POLK 

Norwalk 43 Ankeny 28

Southeast Polk 42 Norwalk 24 (Final)

AT WAUKEE 

Linn-Mar 40 Dallas Center-Grimes 30

Waukee 42 Linn-Mar 23 (Final)

AT WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 

Epworth, Western Dubuque 73 Dubuque Hempstead 6 

Waverly-Shell Rock 79 Epworth, Western Dubuque 0 (Final)