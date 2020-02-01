Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri have picked up two recent commits while Kansas State came into an Iowa for a commit of their own.

IOWA STATE 

Iowa State has picked up a pair of 2021 commitments in in-state lineman Dodge Sauser and Canadian wide receiver Tristan Michaud.

Sauser, a Grinnell offensive lineman, had reported offers from Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa and Toledo.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Michaud had an offer from Eastern Michigan.

KANSAS STATE 

West Des Moines Valley junior athlete Jayden Williams has committed to Kansas State. 

Williams is a three-star prospect on Rivals and 247Sports and is the ninth-ranked player in Iowa, according to 247Sports Composite.

K-State is the only Power Five school to offer Williams at this time.

MISSOURI 

Missouri football added a pair of commitments over the last several days, snagging a pass catcher for the 2020 and 2021 classes.

Spanish Fort, Alabama receiver Kris Abrams-Draine is a recent commit that will be in the 2020 class while Memphis tight end Gavin McKay joins the 2021 class.

Abrams-Draine had other reported offers from Nebraska, Ole Miss and West Virginia while McKay had other reported offers from the likes of Indiana and Kansas.