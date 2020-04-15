(KMAland) -- The 2020 spring signing period began on Wednesday for college basketball programs. Here’s a look at the regional signings:
Nebraska men’s basketball announced a five-member class with graduate transfer Kobe Webster, junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen and Division I transfers Kobe King and Trey McGowens. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Nebraska women’s basketball announced a three-member class of transfers, too. Graduate transfer MiCole Cayton and Division I transfers Bella Cravens and Nailah Dillard are in the class. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Creighton men’s basketball announced the signing of Duke graduate transfer Alex O’Connell. View the complete release here.
Northern Iowa men’s basketball welcomed George Mason transfer Goanar Mar and Dowling Catholic’s Drew Daniel. View the complete release linked here.
Kansas State men’s basketball has announced the additions of junior college guard Rudi Williams and Chicago native Seryee Lewis. View the complete release linked here.
Kansas State women’s basketball announced the signing of Texas Tech graduate transfer Sydney Goodson. View the complete release linked here.