(KMAland) -- Several regional softball athletes have been honored on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team on Thursday.
Northern Iowa’s Sammey Bunch, Drake’s Mandi Roemmich and Iowa State’s Sami Williams were all picked to the NCAA Division I District 6 team while Omaha’s Emma Dargy and Tristen Edwards of Nebraska made the District 7 squad.
Wartburg infielder Sydney Illg and Central College’s Sara Tallman and Kaitlyn Andresen were picked to the NCAA Division III District 8 squad.
NAIA District 3 honorees are Rachel Evavold of Dordt, Grand View’s Lexi Merritt and Katlin Anders of Midland.
