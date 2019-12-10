(KMAland) -- Several regional volleyball athletes have been named to the American Volleyball coaches Association All-Region teams.
Iowa State’s Candelaria Herrera, Eleanor Holthaus and Piper Mauck are on the All-Midwest Region Team. View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.
Four Huskers were picked to the All-North Region Team: Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik. Kubik was also picked as the North Region Freshman of the Year. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Creighton had four women honored on the All-East Region team with Madelyn Cole nabbing East Region Player of the Year honors. Cole was joined by Megan Ballenger, Keeley Davis and Brittany Witt on the First Team All-East Region. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Northern Iowa had three honorees on the All-Midwest Region Teams. Coach Bobbi Petersen was named the All-Midwest Region Coach of the Year while Karlie Taylor and Rachel Koop were picked to the All-Midwest Region Team. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
Missouri placed two juniors on the All-Southeast Region Team. Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic were both named to the team. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Omaha junior Anna Blaschko was also honored to the All-Midwest Region First Team. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.