(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills senior standout pitcher Kendall Reed will continue her softball career at College of Saint Mary in Omaha.
“I went and toured this summer,” Reed told KMA Sports. “I was looking for schools with a softball program and a really good nursing program.”
CSM figured to be a perfect fit for Reed in that regard, and that’s exactly how it turned out.
“I really liked the campus,” she said. “The nursing program is exceptional, and it’s in a really good spot.”
Reed, who was named the KMA Sports Corner Conference Pitcher of the Year this past season, had 110 strikeouts in 93 innings pitched during her junior season.
“I was able to talk with the (College of Saint Mary) coach and met the team,” Reed added. “I really like the way they run practice and the way the program is going.”
Former KMAland Softball Pitcher of the Year Abby Straight (Logan-Magnolia) was in her senior season with the Flames before the rest of the season was canceled. Straight is among three pitchers listed on the 2020 roster.
“I didn’t get to see any pitchers in the practice I sat in on,” Reed said, “but I feel I can bring a lot to the team. I think we will all mesh well together, and hopefully it all works out well.”
Listen to the complete interview with Reed from Monday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.