(Council Bluffs) -- Following the greatest girls basketball season in Lewis Central history, the KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Derek Archer has stepped down from his position.
According to an interview with the Daily Nonpareil, Archer is stepping down to focus more on his roles as a husband and father. Archer and his wife, Bonnie, are expecting a fourth child in early June.
Archer won 156 games and appeared in five state tournaments, including the state championship trip this past season, over the course of his eight-year tenure.
The Nonpareil also reports assistant coach Chris DeMarque is stepping down.