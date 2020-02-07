(Harlan) -- The reigning KMAland Softball Coach of the Year Brooke Wilson has resigned as Harlan's head coach.
Wilson helped Harlan improve by 13 wins on their way to winning the Hawkeye Ten championship this past season. The Cyclones had just one senior on the roster and still improved from 15 wins to 28.
Toshia Kasperbauer has since been hired as the new coach, marking her second tenure as the head softball coach. Kasperbauer was 58-20 during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
In addition, Kayla Weis resigned as the head girls tennis coach at the school. Katie Arentson has been hired to fill the position.