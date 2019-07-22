(Omaha) -- The reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year in baseball is taking his talents to the mound at the Division I level.
St. Albert graduate Garret Reisz announced late last week that he will play at Creighton after spending his freshman year at Des Moines Area Community College.
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Creighton University! I would like to thank all my DMACC coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me get to this point to be the player and person I am today! #RollJays pic.twitter.com/ogL7eSQjaA— Garret Reisz (@GRReisz) July 19, 2019
In his senior year at St. Albert, Reisz swatted 15 homers and drove in 61 runs, but made the transition to the mound nearly full-time in his first year at DMACC. He said the interest from Creighton heated up once their entire starting rotation and closer was drafted in June.
"They talked to our assistant coach at DMACC and he knows one of the Creighton," said Reisz. "He said they needed a guy to come in and compete for a rotation spot. I'm playing summer ball, so they came and watched me pitch a couple weeks ago. They liked what they saw. I got on campus, and I loved everything about it. I'm excited to be a Creighton Bluejay."
For Reisz, the goal has always been playing at the Division I level, but he didn't think it would come this fast.
"Honestly, I had every intention of going back to DMACC for another, but Coach (Nic) Mishler at DMACC told me this was a good opportunity," said Reisz. "They have some scholarship money available and things like that. I fell in love with the campus, and I love the coaching staff that they have there and what they have going on. They are a really good baseball program, especially at the Division I level, and that was my goal out of high school."
Reisz did tally 14 at-bats at DMACC last season, but he says focusing on pitching full-time should benefit his career in college and further down the road.
"Out of high school, I always thought I was a better hitter," said Reisz. "Once I got to the college level, I could still swing it, but I felt that at top-end what I want to do even after Creighton, I feel like I could go farther in pitching than hitting. I'd rather focus on one and be great at one than just be average at both."
With opportunities abound at Creighton, Reisz hopes to compete for a premier spot on mound for a Bluejay program that traditionally churns out top pitching talent.
"I feel like I can contribute right away, right as soon as I come in," said Reisz. "They said I could hopefully compete for a rotation spot and be a Friday-Saturday-Sunday guy. Obviously, if I don't make that, then I'll come out of the bullpen. I hope to work my way to being a starter there. That's my goal. I hope I can contribute right away."
Reisz was a guest on Upon Further Review's KMAland Catch Up Monday. You can hear his full interview below.