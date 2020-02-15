(Red Oak) -- A near-career night from Ellie Rengstorf and a strong start pushed Red Oak to a 68-55 win over Shenandoah on Saturday evening in a 3A regional first round matchup.
The state No. 4 Tigers (19-3) led by as many as 23, but Shenandoah kept climbing back within shouting distance. Each time they did, though, Rengstorf was there for another backbreaking play.
“I’ve just been putting a lot of shots up in practice,” Rengstorf said. “When I needed to knock one down, my teammates got me open and got me the ball.”
In all, the senior standout poured in a season-high 31 points and finished just one shy of her career best in sending Red Oak to a regional semifinal on Wednesday night against Atlantic — a winner over Clarinda later in the evening.
Rengstorf made all 10 of her free throw attempts, canned five 3-pointers and added a pair of assists and steals to a brilliant performance.
“The kid can play,” Coach Maddie Gelber said. “Last year didn’t go the way she wanted it to go, missing most of the season to injury. She’s a very unselfish kid, and she’s really stepped up with (Sophie Walker) being out.”
Allie West joined Rengstorf in double figures with 11 points while Chloe Johnson had eight points and nine rebounds, Chloe DeVries pitched in seven points off the bench, Kyndal Kells put in six with six boards and Lexi Johnson added five points in a balanced performance.
While the Tigers never faced serious doubt in this one, Coach Gelber believes her team will need to improve greatly before their next game on Wednesday.
“Frankly, I didn’t think we were ready to go,” Gelber said. “Give Shen some credit. They made some shots, but we’ve got to be better on Wednesday. Defensively, we’ve got to be better.”
For Shenandoah, Roxy Denton scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half and added six rebounds. Ava Wolf scored 14 points and had five rebounds of her own, and Nichole Gilbert finished with seven points, six assists and five rebounds. Sidda Rodewaled also had seven points.
The Fillies (5-17) will lose five seniors, including starters Gilbert and Denton and reserves Emily McGargill, Lydia Morales and Kaylee Crawley.
View complete video interviews with Rengstorf and Coach Gelber below.