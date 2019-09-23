(Lawrence) -- The University of Kansas has received its notice of allegations from the NCAA, according to Pete Thamel at Yahoo! Sports.
In the report, Thamel notes the allegations include “potentially devastating allegations toward the men’s basketball program.”
The report says Kansas has been charged with a lack of institutional control, three Level I violations in men’s basketball and a head coach responsibility charge against coach Bill Self.
There are other allegations against football, although those are Level II violations.